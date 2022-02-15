Italy fourth at the first change – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

8.08 Loginov accelerates. 26 ″ 7 on Jacquelin and 1’10 “on Giacomel after 14 km. The advantage is important for Russia.

8.07 UNLEASHED GIACOMEL! He goes to take back the Belarusian and overtakes him! Italy third, we must believe it!

8.05 Two refills for Belarusian. Loginov leads with 18 ″ on Jacquelin, 59 ″ 4 on Lazouski, 1’03 “on Giacomel and 1’18” on Rees. Then Gow and Boe at 1m37 ”.

8.05 JACOMEL SAVES! Miss the first three targets, but then take all the others and make the most of the three reloads. Here he showed great character. 2 refills also for Boe. Italy in the running for a medal, we have to believe it.

8.04 And who but Jacquelin? 5/5 for French.

8.03 2 reloads for Loginov, from behind can take advantage of it.

8.02 Now the fourth polygon, here the race can take on a very specific physiognomy for everyone. Standing shooting session.

8.01 Giacomel is not losing practically anything from Loginov, he remains at 44 ″ at 11.5 km.

7.59 Loginov is forcing in this second round. He brings the advantage over Jacquelin and Lazouski, who are together, to 28 ″. 4th Giacomel at 42 ″ 1. At 1’03 “the group with Norway, Germany, Canada, Austria, Slovenia and Ukraine.

7.58 Loginov in the lead after the third polygon with 15 ″ 5 on Lazouski, 22 ″ 5 on Jacquelin, 39 ″ 7 on Giacomel. Germany fifth with Rees at 57 ″ 9, Boe is eighth at one minute. It’s bad for the Scandinavians.

7.57 Tarjei Boe is not wrong either, Norway also remains in the running.

7.56 5/5 very fast by Loginov, not even the Belarusian is wrong. 1 refill for Jacquelin. 5/5 also for Giacomel!

7.55 Loginov at the third polygon. Shooting session on the ground.

7.53 Jacquelin and Lazouski keep 8 ″ from Loginov at 1500 meters. Giacomel at 33 ″, proceeds on the pace of the first. On the other hand, Boe lost a lot, at a distance of 51 ″ 4.

7.52 Loginov off Lazouski, Belarus slips to 8 ″ 6 and is joined by France. 4th Giacomel at 32 ″ 9 at 900 meters. This is the key fraction for the Azzurri, because we field a talented young man, but still very fluctuating.

7.50 Norway is still in the running, Laegreid closes at 40 ″ 3. Now the Scandinavians are playing the brothers Tarjei and Johannes Boe in the second and third fractions. For Italy there is Tommaso Giacomel instead. France will try to make a void with Jacquelin.

7.49 We are at the first change. Russia leads with 0 ″ 9 over Belarus, 7 ″ 8 over France, 30 ″ 9 over Italy and 31 ″ 9 over China.

7.48 Bormolini is struggling now, too bad. He is also overtaken by the Chinese Cheng and accuses 24 ″ at 6.5 km. He has to grit his teeth.

7.47 Khalili goes away in the last lap, has 0 ″ 9 on Labastau, 4 ″ 2 on Claude and 18 ″ on a good Bormolini. In Tsymbal crisis, the Ukrainian crashes.

7.45 Khalili (Russia) leads after two polygons with 1 ″ 4 over Tsymbal (Ukraine) and 1 ″ 5 over Labastau (Belarus). 4th Claude at 2 ″ 6, 6th Bormolini at 12 ″ 8. Laegreid plunges Norway to 39 ″ 5.

7.44 Norway disaster, penalty lap for Laegreid. Claude overturns everything with a 5/5. 2 reloads for Bormolini, who limited the damage in a selective shooting range.

7.43 We are at the second shooting range, the first standing shooting session.

7.42 Claude is spending a lot and has almost returned to the leading group.

7.40 At 3.4 km Laegreid leads with 2 ″ on Lesser, 2 ″ 2 on Stalder and 2 ″ 9 on Bormolini. Collects Claude, goes to 16 “: they are not going fast in front, so Laegreid tries to change pace.

7.39 Switzerland leads with 4 ″ 3 over Estonia and 4 ″ 7 over Italy. All the favorites are still ahead, except for France, which pays 26 ″.

7.38 Eight did not make a mistake, 2 reloads for the Frenchman Claude.

7.37 Bravo Thomas Bormolini, 5/5 clean.

7.36 We are at the first polygon on the ground.

7.35 Laegreid sets the pace at the head of the group.

7.34 The race will only really come to life after the first polygon. They are all still together.

7.32 At 900 meters Laegreid and Khalili take the lead in equal merit. Bormolini 6 ° to 1 ″ 6, compact group.

7.31 They put themselves in front of Russia, Norway and France. Low rhythms in this start.

7.30 The men’s relay has begun. It’s freezing.

7.28 Here we are, a few moments before the start of the race. There will be Thomas Bormolini in the first fraction for Italy.

07.27: To understand how the athletes will be able to adapt to these very particular snow conditions. At home Italy, in the previous days he suffered a lot.

07.26: Obviously it will be necessary to mix accuracy at the polygon and speed on narrow skis.

07.25: The best result obtained by Italy is the 4th place of Ruhpolding. It is hoped here that we will be able to advance at least one place.

07.21: In the current season, 4 relay races were held, in which two different nations prevailed and five different countries got on the podium. Norway dictated the law, achieving 3 victories (Östersund, Hochfilzen, Anterselva), leaving only the Ruhpolding test on the plate, where however it appeared at the start with the second lines. Such success was picked up by Russia.

07.19: Be careful, however, to underestimate Russia with Khalili, Loginov, Tsvetkov and Latypov, in addition to solid Germany and Sweden.

07.16: The Bø brothers will try to make a difference, but in the last fraction the French will play the important card of twice gold in Beijing (individual and pursuit).

07.13: Team Norge will start with Lægreid in first, the two Bø in the central fractions (Tarjei and Johannes), then Christiansen to close; the transalpines respond with Claude, Jacquelin, Desthieux and Fillon Maillet.

07.10: Coming to the favorites speech, there should be a confrontation between Norway and France for gold.

07.07: In second space to the young Giacomel who won the ballot with Didier Bionaz, while it will be up to the veterans Dominik Windisch and Lukas Hofer to close, with the latter returning from the exceptional performance of the chase he earned a fourth place with a lot of bitterness.

07.04: Italy will be at the start with Thomas Bormolini in the first fraction, Tommaso Giacomel in second, Lukas Hofer in third and Dominik Windisch to close. Therefore, the Livigno rider confirmed at launch, with all the desire for redemption after the cursed last shooting range of the pursuit that cost him the qualification for the mass start.

07.01: An aspect taken into due account by the organization for the advance of the start of the test at 14.30 local time (07.30 Italian). Originally the start of the team test was scheduled at 17.00 Chinese (10.00 Italian), but considering the weather forecast it was decided not to take risks.

06.58: On the snows of Zhangjiakou, low temperatures will be one of the obstacles that athletes will have to overcome.

06.55: Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the men’s biathlon relay race of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China).

How to follow the men’s relay on TV / streaming – The startlist of the men’s relay – The presentation of the men’s relay

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the men’s biathlon relay of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China). On the snows of Zhangjiakou, low temperatures will be one of the obstacles that athletes will have to overcome.

An aspect taken into due account by the organization for the advance of the start of the test at 2.30 pm local time (7.30 am Italian time). Originally the start of the team test was scheduled at 17.00 Chinese (10.00 Italian), but considering the weather forecast it was decided not to take risks.

Italy will be at the start with Thomas Bormolini in the first fractionTommaso Giacomel in second, Lukas Hofer in third and to close Dominik Windisch. Therefore, the Livigno rider confirmed at launch, with all the desire for redemption after the cursed last shooting range of the pursuit that cost him the qualification for the mass start. In second space to the young Giacomel who won the ballot with Didier Bionaz, while it will be up to the veterans Dominik Windisch and Lukas Hofer to close, with the latter returning from the exceptional performance of the chase he earned a fourth place with a lot of bitterness. Coming to the favorite speech, there should be a confrontation between Norway and France for gold.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the men’s biathlon relay of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (China): news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 07.30 Italian. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse