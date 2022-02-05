Italy-Great Britain, Curling, mixed doubles, Beijing 2022 Olympics – Mosaner and Constantini win 7-5

Six games won, three still to be played. The double engagement on Saturday 5 February will tell us a lot about the hopes of qualifying for the Constantini-Mosaner mixed doubles. Meanwhile, the close-knit Italian couple took home their fifth consecutive success against Australia. Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt surrendered in the eighth end, 7-3. Stefania and Amos currently occupy the head of the group after the victories over the USA (8-4), Switzerland (8-7 at the extra end), Norway (11-8), the Czech Republic (10-2) and, for the precisely, Australia (7-3).

Constantini’s three-point game: Italy flies with 5 victories

14.48 – Great Britain surrenders: Italy wins!

Constantini and Mosaner’s race does not stop! The Azzurri forced Great Britain to surrender to the last shot and took home the sixth victory out of six games. The final score is 7-5. Very good!

14.35 – Resounding end Italy: 7-4 for the blues

Constantini’s senseless shot! At the last stone, at the last breath, our Stefania finds an unthinkable corner and displaces two British stones to give three points to the blue couple. Now the score says 7-4 for Italy. There is only one end left at the end.

14.22 – Power play works: the British draw 4-4

End conditioned by the time, which comes down quickly from the time trial of the blues and much slower than that of the British. Fortunately, ours limit the damage, taking advantage of a mistake by Mouat (the first of the match) and the hand of Stefania Constantini, but the decisive blow by Dodds still gives the brits two points. Power play Italy in the seventh end.

14.08 – Hand stolen, 4-2 Italy in the fifth end

End with two faces: the first part is all British, while the second smiles at the blues. The decisive play bears the signature of Amos Mosaner, who places the stone near the center in a celestial way. The British, on the ropes, are playing the power play in the sixth end.

13.52 – Italy goes back, 3-2

The Italian couple risks a lot, then a couple of inaccurate shots by the British free up the space for Constantini’s rejection: Stefania goes straight, sweeps away the opposing stones and takes home two fundamental points. How good!

13.41 – Semifinal for the Azzurri?

In the words of Dario Puppo, if Italy beats Great Britain and, at the same time, Canada beats Team USA, Italy is in the semifinals.

13.39 – The British steal the hand, 2-1

Another rather interlocutory game, full of tension. The difference in this case was made by Mouat, very good at placing many stones in the central area. The British steal the hand.

13.28 – Great Britain draw, 1-1

Despite the tension, the match is rising with blows. Dodds is not as precise as usual, while Mosaner and Constantini offer a mix of power and delicacy. In the end it comes with a draw with the first stone of the British, but the challenge is super balanced.

13.16 – Italy holds its hand, 1-0

End quite interlocutory! A pearl by Stefania Constantini puts the stone practically in the center, then a wrong rejection by the English and several very difficult shots do not affect the score: 1-0 for the blues, stone that passes to the British.

13.06 – Let’s go

Hammer for Italy, first end of the match.

We are almost ready

At 13.05 the match between Constantini-Mosaner (5-0) and Dodds-Mouat (4-1) will begin. The blue couple is not a favorite.

Constantini-Mosaner overflowing

In today’s first match, the mixed couple made up of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner beat Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt (group Cinderella) with the final score of 7-3. The Azzurri have 5 victories out of 5 races, in first place in the Olympic group.

The recap of Friday 4th February

The Games are officially inaugurated by the Ceremony in the Bird’s Nest, amidst fireworks and suggestive plays of light. On the competition fields, however, good news from figure skating (with the 3rd place of Guignard-Fabbri in the Dance Rhythm) and from the blue mixed curling couple Constantini-Mosaner.

