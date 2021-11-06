Italy, here are Mancini’s 28 squads for Switzerland and Ireland: Tonali is back and first call for Pobega

The Italian coach Roberto Mancini has issued the call-up for the last two qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. There are 28 players called up by the coach for the matches against Switzerland and Northern Ireland, scheduled respectively for Friday 12 November at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. and Monday 15 November at Belfast’s ‘National Football Stadium at Windsor Park’. First call to the national team for the Turin midfielder Tommaso Pobega, while Sandro Tonali returns one year after the last call-up.

180 minutes will be decisive for qualifying for the World Cup and the match between Italy and Switzerland, paired at 14 points in the lead of Group C, represents a real play-off for the first place in the group that is worth direct access to Qatar. 2022. We will therefore need a great test of the European Champions and all the support of the fans, who will fill the Olimpico for another ‘Magic Night’ after those experienced at Euro 2020. The Azzurri will gather on Sunday evening at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano and will reach Rome on Wednesday 10 November, when a visit to the ‘Bambino Gesù’ Pediatric Hospital is scheduled. The national team will stop in the capital after the match against Switzerland to move to Belfast on Sunday 14 November, where the last match of the group against Northern Ireland is scheduled the following day.

This is the list of players called:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Rome).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Turin), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).