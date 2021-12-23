Italy. Here is the identikit of those who invest in bitcoin

Who likes it invest In the bitcoin? Coinage carried out a survey on a thousand customers of the platform and found that those who invest in bitcoins are long-term investors, who do not even sell when prices reach record figures and, indeed, will almost certainly continue to buy. The belief of those who invest in bitcoin is in fact that of reaching, within a year, a quotation of 100 thousand euros.

Among whom invests in bitcoin there is no lack of the female universe: the women who invest in cryptocurrency par excellence represent 11% of customers who have opened a wallet with Conio and have proved less emotional than men. In fact, 76% did not sell during the last all time high.

The first acquired in 2012

Italians show that they have been quite far-sighted with respect to bitcoin, if you look at the date of their first purchase: over 30% say they made their first investment in 2015 and another 30% in 2016. But a good 20% do so. did in 2012, or three years after the launch of the first coin and when the value was less than 10 euros.

68% of the sample has bought bitcoin two or more times, without following a pattern precise, while 22.8% made a single purchase. Customers who adopt the savings plan strategy (i.e. periodic purchases of a fixed amount) are just under 9%.

The bitcoins remain on the wallet

The Italian bitcoiner is a holder, a long-term investor. Two thirds of the holders of the crypto during the latest price record (over 55 thousand euros, in October) did not divest and a further 14% sold only a small share of its coins. Not only that: 41.6% say that they will certainly buy new bitcoins in the future and a further 36.6% that they “probably” will. Finally, 18% will shop only in the event of a significant drop in the price.

A new “all time high”?

Compared to the quotation, however, only a residual share of bitcoiner (2.7%) thinks it will drop below 30 thousand euros by the end of the year, and 14% expects a price to decrease in the short term. The expectations are instead that the price will remain stable or increase for about half of the sample. 46.5% of respondents expect a new all-time high to be reached by the end of the year: 12% of respondents aim for 100 thousand euros by the end of the year. A target that appears within the reach of the vast majority of the sample: 32% believe it will be reached in the first half of 2022 and 21.6% in the second half of the year. While 29.7% are aiming for 2021.