Italy in Final A of the men’s relay! – OA Sport

Great performance of Italy in the semifinals of the men’s short track relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics (China). Pietro Sighel, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti and Andrea Cassinelliwith a time of 6: 38.899 they finished second in the first heat behind Canada (6: 38.752).

Well done for the Azzurri to get out of trouble, given that in one phase they were in fourth place, behind China and Japan. The hamlet of Dotti was decisive who got on the Japanese rival in a timely and precise manner and then allowed the other relay runners to get back on top, also taking advantage of the contact between China and Japan.

The hamlet of Sighel is also excellent which was also confirmed in this test in great condition, closing the hole on Canada and arriving in the wake. Still “lucky” the Chinese team advanced in Final A for the aforementioned contact with Japan.

In the other semifinal South Korea (6: 37.879) and ROC (6: 37.925) have secured the pass for the concluding act (A), nothing for i to do Netherlands burned in the sprint (6: 37.927) and in Final B.

Photo: LaPresse