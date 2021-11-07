Sports

Italy in rugby was beaten 47-9 by New Zealand at the Olimpico in Rome

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The men’s rugby team lost 47-9 to New Zealand in their first Autumn Nations Series match, played on Saturday afternoon at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. For being the first official match in over seven months, and having the All Blacks as top opponents in the world rankings, it didn’t go too badly.

Italy (fourteenth in the ranking) did what was asked of them by the new coach, the New Zealander Kieran Crowley: they remained in the game for at least an hour, at times they knew how to react and did not lose with an excessively wide gap.

New Zealand – in the field with the reserve formation, however of a much higher level – have scored seven tries, four of them in the second half. Italy’s points all came from free kicks made by Paolo Garbisi.
Italy’s next two autumn matches are scheduled in a week in Treviso against Argentina and on November 20 in Parma against Uruguay.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sconcerts to CM: ‘Scudetto, race to 3 but Milan are ahead. Mourinho as Fonseca. Juve have 700 million in debt, without Champions they risk big ‘| First page

5 days ago

Inter, last training session then transfer to Transnistria: “A nice blow”

5 days ago

“Now I’m very well. I’ve always played play. Juve? Let’s give our lives for 90 ‘”

3 days ago

hot meeting in the hotel where Messi lived

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button