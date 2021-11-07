Italy in rugby was beaten 47-9 by New Zealand at the Olimpico in Rome

The men’s rugby team lost 47-9 to New Zealand in their first Autumn Nations Series match, played on Saturday afternoon at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. For being the first official match in over seven months, and having the All Blacks as top opponents in the world rankings, it didn’t go too badly.

Italy (fourteenth in the ranking) did what was asked of them by the new coach, the New Zealander Kieran Crowley: they remained in the game for at least an hour, at times they knew how to react and did not lose with an excessively wide gap.

New Zealand – in the field with the reserve formation, however of a much higher level – have scored seven tries, four of them in the second half. Italy’s points all came from free kicks made by Paolo Garbisi.

Italy’s next two autumn matches are scheduled in a week in Treviso against Argentina and on November 20 in Parma against Uruguay.