Italy in the list of hostile countries

After weeks of unity of purpose, Europe is once again divided over the sanctions against Russia. And it does so on the day when Moscow inserts the twenty-seven EU states, including Italy, in the black list of “hostile countries”: from the US to the United Kingdom, passing through – among others – Japan, Australia and Switzerland, these are the nations that they have enforced or joined the unprecedented restrictions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine began. The debts incurred in foreign currency towards them, foresees the decision of the Russian government, will be able to be paid in rubles. Yesterday, however, Gazprom did not take advantage of the option by repaying its bondholders $ 1.3 billion for maturing bonds.

Sanctions for Russia, the new phase

However, it is on the new phase of the measures against Moscow, which could affect gas and oil, that yesterday a rift was clearly opened both within the EU and in the transatlantic harmony with the United States. The hypothesis of a stop to Russian fuels was enough to push prices up, with Brent towards 130 dollars and gas opening at an all-time high of 225 euros. Italy, Germany and the Netherlands are in fact firm in no, for now, to new sanctions to interrupt energy supplies, while Washington would be ready to ban the import of Russian crude oil into the US even without waiting for the okay of the EU allies. in what would be the first real divergence in Western strategy since the start of the sanctions game. “New measures are not excluded”, Mario Draghi reiterated yesterday in Brussels, and on the table in addition to fuels there are also the blockade of EU ports to Russian ships and an extension of sanctions to the oligarchs’ families. Shortly before the face to face with the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who had the energy dossier at the center, the premier himself had however briefly invited the states that are trampling for the adoption of new restrictions to proceed to first with the application of existing. Shortly thereafter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (who had a telephone conversation with Draghi himself) gave him a hand, according to whom “Russian energy imports are essential for Europe”.

The target

Mark Rutte’s Holland also agrees, for which reducing energy dependence on Russia is a strategic objective “to be achieved step by step”, in order to avoid repercussions on the countries most exposed to Russian oil and gas. A Goldman Sachs report published yesterday sounded the alarm: the Eurozone risks a negative impact on GDP of up to 2.2%. “We must ensure that our dependence on Russian gas and oil is relaxed, but also recognize that at the moment this dependence still exists to some extent,” added Rutte, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Statements that instill caution as the European Commission is preparing, this afternoon, to unveil the details of the Energy Compact, the emergency action plan on energy with which Brussels wants to make Europe more autonomous from Moscow gas and reduce 80%, already from this winter, dependence on Russian methane, as well as providing for interventions to limit the impact of the expensive bills on households and businesses. According to Bloomberg’s forecasts, the goal is to improve the connections of the EU infrastructures and turn to new suppliers: 50 cubic meters of gas will come from liquefied natural gas (first of all from Qatar and the USA), while the existing pipelines will pump LPG from Norway. , Algeria and Azerbaijan. Among the proposals contained in the Commission document, in addition to the common stocks, also the one carried out by Italy to put a ceiling on the price of gas, with the EU executive saying that it is “ready to support the Member States in the development” of measures to regulate the prices of the blue gold market, provided that these are “targeted” interventions.