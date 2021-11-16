Italy in the playoffs. Formula and opponents

How the World Cup Playoffs Work

No more matches against a single opponent (home and away), but two matches in a single match. The regulation has changed: the ten runners-up of the Uefa groups, plus two recovered from the Nations League will participate in the playoffs. 12 teams in total for only 3 places at the World Cup: one lottery.

The twelve participants will be drawn, divided into seeded and unseeded: The top six runners-up in the group stage will be seeded in the draw. Italy is certainly among the top seeds, as well as Portugal.

3 groups of 4 teams each will be formed, 2 seeded and 2 unseeded.

Each seeded match will in turn be paired with a non-seeded one: it will be a straight match, to be decided in extra time and any penalties. Then another match, always dry, with the winner of the other group challenge. The three that will remain in the end, one per group, will be the ones who will snatch the ticket for Qatar 2022.



