Italy in the playoffs. Formula and opponents
Italy did not make it. The draw against Northern Ireland and the simultaneous 4-0 victory of Switzerland against Bulgaria condemned the Azzurri to the play-offs.
The ticket for Qatar 2022 will come only if Italy wins the playoffs. Which from this year have reversed the course: no more dry match (round trip) as against Sweden, but two games (one match), related draws and a sort of infernal combination that threatens to bring about a heart-pounding March.
Let’s see together how the World Cup playoffs for Qatar 2022 work and what Italy’s possible opponents will be.
How the World Cup Playoffs Work
No more matches against a single opponent (home and away), but two matches in a single match. The regulation has changed: the ten runners-up of the Uefa groups, plus two recovered from the Nations League will participate in the playoffs. 12 teams in total for only 3 places at the World Cup: one lottery.
The twelve participants will be drawn, divided into seeded and unseeded: The top six runners-up in the group stage will be seeded in the draw. Italy is certainly among the top seeds, as well as Portugal.
3 groups of 4 teams each will be formed, 2 seeded and 2 unseeded.
Each seeded match will in turn be paired with a non-seeded one: it will be a straight match, to be decided in extra time and any penalties. Then another match, always dry, with the winner of the other group challenge. The three that will remain in the end, one per group, will be the ones who will snatch the ticket for Qatar 2022.
When will the 2022 World Cup playoffs be played
The draw for the world play-off groups will take place on November 26, 2021, at 5 pm, in Zurich. The dates on which the game will be played, on the other hand, have already been decided:
- Semi-finals: 24-25 March 2022
- Finals: 28-29 March 2022