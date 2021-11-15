Italy in the playoffs. Which national teams play in the play-offs. When the draw – Sport

Rome, November 15, 2021 – Lo 0-0 from Belfast complicates life Mancini’s Italy. Blues closing second in group C and forced to the playoffs to go to the World Cup. In Qatar there will be 13 European national teams, or the 10 winners of the 10 groups and the 3 winners of the playoffs among the 10 runners-up plus the 2 best of the Nations League not qualified via groups. Everything will be decided by 29 March.

With Italy in the playoffs there are also Portugal, Sweden, Finland or Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Russia, Poland, North Macedonia, Austria and the Czech Republic, of which the last two based on the results of the Nations League.

The situation in Group G remains to be resolved, where there are still three national teams, Holland, Norway and Turkey fighting for the top two places. However, a difficult national team to beat will come out of this group.

The draw for the play offs will be on November 26: three groups of four will be formed, with the semifinals and the final in one-way matches. Match venues will also be drawn. The national teams will go to Qatar they will win the three groups.







