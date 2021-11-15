Italy in the world playoffs, the possible opponents (CR7 risk and Ibrahimovic) and how the groups work

Other than goleada. L’Italy against thenorthern Ireland stops at 0-0 which is useless because the Swiss, in Lucerne, wins against Bulgaria and overtakes the blues, who see the ghosts of four years ago, when the Sweden, to the playoffs, prevented us from going in Russia. And speaking of “play-offs”, now they are what interests us, but exactly how the last hope for Roberto’s men works Mancini to go in Qatar in 2022.

MORE INFORMATION

World playoffs, possible opponents

First of all, the formula has changed, and even in the playoffs there will be groups, which are accessed by the runners-up of the ten qualifying groups plus the two best teams of the last edition of the Nations League which have not already arrived at World Cup. Twelve national teams, therefore, who will have to play in three groups of four.

Through a draw, there will be two seeded and two unseeded in each group. The first two will face the other two in the semifinals in a single race that will determine the two winners who will clash in the final, always in a single race. The last three qualifying for Qatar 2022 for Europe will therefore come out of the three groups.

The Portugal by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Sweden by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Finland ol ‘Ukraine, the Wales and the Czech Republic, the Scotland, the Turkey or the Norway, the Russia, the Poland and the North Macedonia andAustria are the teams that Italy could meet in this last delicate phase.