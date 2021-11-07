“Italy is also close to the end”

John Ioannidis at the Bologna Medical Science Festival, in live streaming with an intervention entitled “Lessons in epidemiology at the end of the pandemic”. The Stanford epidemiologist, one of the most important scientists in the world acknowledges: “The forecasts on Covid have often been false, but some countries are closer to the end than others, such as Italy and the most vaccinated countries. Soon we will have more protection from Covid rather than influenza “.

Errors also caused by “often insufficient data, lack of transparency combined with that of experience and knowledge, but we are improving” said Ioannidis, convinced that we are close to endemization: “Italy has excellent vaccination rates, especially as far as it concerns the over 65 group, the one most exposed to the risk of serious consequences “.

Risk stratification is one of the concepts Ioannidis focuses on most: “There are age groups that present a risk difference of 10 thousand times greater than younger ones, such as children. The lethality rate of the disease is extremely variable: if the average is 0.15%, we go up to 0.4% in Europe, where the population is on average older, to drop below 0.1% in Africa. So to secure the most fragile categories, from the elderly to people with pathologies, it is an essential duty, if we want to act within the horizon of precision medicine “.

On vaccines: “they were a very important achievement, even on a psychological level because they finally showed us a possible end to the pandemic. Today we are 40% of the world population vaccinated, I doubt that we will be able to reach 70% in the short term, but the vaccines can lead us to an endemic situation in which we will risk less contracting the Sars-CoV-2 virus than the flu, provided, of course, that no new mutations occur “.

The difficulties in keeping the pandemic under control are linked to the role of asymptomatic, “invisible” virus vectors. “Even if – says Ioannidis – the drastic measures, such as the lockdowns imposed on entire nations, have not led to major improvements, while, for example, stopping major events has proved effective”. Ioannidis also cites two randomized trials conducted by him on the usefulness of masks: “their use leads to a 10% reduction in risk, which is not highly significant”. In addition to this, Ioannidis highlights the possible secondary consequences of Covid: “there is no doubt that the pandemic was a crash test for the health of health systems, especially those that had suffered cuts in recent years, like you in Italy. it has also indirectly led to an increase in deaths under the age of 75 attributable to deficiencies in the health system “. Certainly, however, Covid has given a lesson: “if we were able to act with the same iron fist even with respect to other avoidable deaths, we could save, for example, the numerous deaths related to smoking. There is a lot to do in terms of education. health and prevention “. On the closure of schools: “it was a wrong choice, considering the devastating impact on the well-being of both children and their families”.

John PA Ioannidis is Professor of Medicine, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and Professor of Biometric Data Sciences at the School of Medicine, Professor of Statistics at the Faculty of Humanities and Sciences and Co-director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center of Stanford (METRICS) from Stanford University. He is also Director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center in Berlin (METRIC B).

