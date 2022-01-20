Italy is immediately great! Sofia Goggia first, Federica Brignone third! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.19: The blue Melesi loses a lot in the second part of the race who closes in 28th place at 2 ″ 59

12.17: Roberta Melesi very fast at the top! He has a 17 cent lead in the intermediate

12.10: There are no entries in the top positions at the moment, even the New Zealander Alice Robinson is far from the best

12.04: Surprisingly, the American Wiles enters ninth position at 1 ″ 10 from Goggia. Excellent proof of the North American

11.58: Beautiful first part of the race of the Austrian Haaser, who then loses ground in the final and closes 15ma at 1 ″ 41

11.57: This is the provisional ranking after the first 30 descents:

1 GOGGIA Sofia ITA 1: 37.83

2 SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT 1: 38.03 +0.20

3 BRIGNONE Federica ITA 1: 38.16 +0.33

4 JOHNSON Breezy USA 1: 38.49 +0.66

5 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara SUI 1: 38.63 +0.80

6 LEDECKA Ester CZE 1: 38.65 +0.82

7 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild NOR 1: 38.88 +1.05

8 Roman MIRADLES FRA 1: 38.90 +1.07

9 GAUCHE Laura FRA 1: 38.94 +1.11

10 TIPPLER Tamara AUT 1: 38.95 +1.12

13 CURTONI Elena ITA 1: 39.12 +1.29

21 DELAGO Nadia ITA 1: 40.05 +2.22

23 BASSINO Marta ITA 1: 40.15 +2.32

24 DELAGO Nicol ITA 1: 40.28 +2.45

27 MARSAGLIA Francesca ITA 1: 41.20 +3.37

11.53: Haehlen concludes the first 30 descents with 18th place with 1 ″ 81 delay

11.52: Heavy delay for the third last Italian at the start, Francesca Marsaglia who ends her test at 3 ″ 37 from Goggia and is 26th

11.50: The Swiss Kolly goes down with the handbrake on and closes at 6 ″ 26

11.48: Not a great test by Nicol Delago who finished 2 ″ 45 from the top in 23rd place

11.46: It’s time for the French. Miradoli also did well, being eighth at 1 ″ 07 from Goggia

11.45: The French Gauche confirms herself as a luxury outsider and is placed in eighth place with 1 ″ 11 of delay. He had already done well in Zauchensee

11.43: Very far from the first two Austrian Venier, at 3 ″ 07 and Reisinger at 4 ″ 21 who occupy the last two places

11.42: Last at 2 ″ 61 the Swiss Fest

This is the partial classification after the first 20 descents:

1 GOGGIA Sofia ITA 1: 37.83

2 SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT 1: 38.03 +0.20

3 BRIGNONE Federica ITA 1: 38.16 +0.33

4 JOHNSON Breezy USA 1: 38.49 +0.66

5 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara SUI 1: 38.63 +0.80

6 LEDECKA Ester CZE 1: 38.65 +0.82

7 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild NOR 1: 38.88 +1.05

8 TIPPLER Tamara AUT 1: 38.95 +1.12

8 SCHEYER Christine AUT 1: 38.95 +1.12

10 SUTER Corinne SUI 1: 38.97 +1.14

11.37: Good performance also by the Austrian Tipler who limits the damage in the final and closes at 1 ″ 12 from Goggia, in eighth place tied with his partner Scheyer

11.35: The American Breezy Johnson also did well, who is among the few to not lose ground in the final compared to Goggia and closes fourth at 66 cents from the blue

11.34: It is a Brignone in great shape that closes her test just 33 cents from Goggia, she is third

11.34: The best of the latest descents, the blue Elena Curtoni who closes at 1 ″ 29, eighth

11.33: Very well at the top but then the Swiss Nufer suffers a lot of the second part of the track, concluding her 12th test at 1 ″ 88

11.31: The blue Nadia Delago does not press too much on the accelerator who closes at 2 ″ 22 from the head, 13th. Behind him only Gisin and Bassino

11.30: Better than other times the Slovenian Stuhec who loses a lot however in the final and closes at 1 ″ 55 from Goggia

11.29: Discreet performance of the Austrian Puchner who closes with a delay of 1 ″ 39 and enters the eighth place

11.28: The Canadian Gagnom progressively loses, concluding her test at 1 ″ 95 from Goggia in tenth place

11.27: Wary test of the German Weidle who is going through a great moment of form: she is ninth at 1 ″ 75 from Goggia

11.25: The test with the German Weidle starts again

11.20: The test is interrupted, it should start again soon

11.17: The Norwegian Mowinckel loses an enormous amount in the last part of the track. She was 3 tenths from Goggia at the last reading, concludes with a 1 ″ 05 delay and is fifth

11.16: The Czech Ledecka also fails to keep up with Goggia in the second part of the race and closes in fourth place at 82 cents from the blue

11.15: Ledecka has 3 tenths of advantage in the intermediate

11.15: Well above, where he manages to stay 4 tenths from Goggia, bad in the second part the blue Marta Bassino who accumulates a delay of 2 ″ 32 and is the last of those so far, eighth

11.13: The Austrian Siebenhofer is confirmed in great condition, on the podium in Zauchensee. Parallel race for her with Goggia and second place at 20 cents from the blue. Now Bassino

11.11: Slightly faster than her predecessor the Austrian Scheyer who is in third place at 1 ″ 12 from the head

11.09: Corinne Suter also leaves several tenths in the final part of the track and enters third place at 1 ″ 14 from Goggia

11.07: Even Flury, who was 16 cents away from the intermediate, loses a lot in the final and is third at 1 ″ 64

11.05: The Swiss Gut-Behrami loses a lot in the second part of the track, closing at 8 tenths from Goggia, second. The blue seems to have done very well in the second part

11.05: Gut-Behrami has 6 hundredths of a delay from Goggia to the intermediate

11.03: A sudden stop by Gisin in the central part of the track and the Swiss, who had started better than a guardian Goggia closes 2 ″ 28 late, second at the moment

11.01: The first reference time scored by Sofia Goggia is 1’37 ″ 83

10.59: Sofia Goggia ready at the starting gate

10.56: It is sunny in Cortina, there are -2 ° at the start, ideal situation

10.52: 59 athletes at the start. This is the startlist of the first timed trial:

1 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

2 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

3 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

4 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

5 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

6 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

7 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

8 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

9 155763 LEDECKA Ester 1995 CZE Atomic

10 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

11 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

12 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

13 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

14 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO Stoeckli

15 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

16 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

19 6535455 JOHNSON Breezy 1996 USA Atomic

20 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

21 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

22 56177 VENIER Stephanie 1993 AUT Head

23 56311 REISINGER Elisabeth 1996 AUT Head

24 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

25 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

26 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

27 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

28 516394 SUTER Jasmina 1995 SUI Stoeckli

29 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

30 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

31 506701 HOERNBLAD Lisa 1996 SWE Fischer

32 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

33 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

34 56224 MAIER Sabrina 1994 AUT Atomic

35 56258 AGER Christina 1995 AUT Atomic

36 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

37 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

38 56426 NUSSBAUMER Vanessa 1998 AUT Head

39 516705 DURRER Delia 2002 SUI Head

40 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

41 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL Voelkl

42 565320 FERK SAIONI Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

43 197861 PASLIER Esther 1997 FRA Head

44 206759 HIRTL-STANGGASSINGER Katrin 1998 GER Head

45 516517 JENAL Stephanie 1998 SUI Atomic

46 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

47 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS Atomic

48 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

49 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

50 465098 CAILL Ania Monica 1995 ROU Salomon

51 6536396 WILKINSON Alix 2000 USA

52 107697 FLECKENSTEIN Stefanie 1997 CAN Rossignol

53 198037 ERRARD Anouck 1999 FRA

54 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head

55 6000000 SIMADER Sabrina 1998 KEN Head

56 315187 IGNJATOVIC Nevena 1990 SRB Head

57 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

58 6535942 LEBEL Maureen 1998 USA Voelkl

59 6535765 MANGAN Tricia 1997 USA Rossignol

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first trial of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup. Headlights focused on Italy especially on Sofia Goggia in two fundamental days for the Bergamo-born, returning from the unfortunate weekend in Zauchensee where she was the victim of a daring fall.

Sofia Goggia must make the most of the two home games on Olympia delle Tofane to get back into the race for the overall World Cup. The blue has to recover little less than three hundred points to Mikaela Shiffrin (who will be at the start in the two Italian races), but before the Olympics there will still be two race weekends dedicated to fast trials and therefore, despite the Zauchensee “cue”, there is still a way to reassemble. However, the physical conditions of the skier from Bergamo have to be verified who, even without causing serious injuries, came out suffering from the two days in Austria.

Headlights on Italy too about the Delago sisters who have proven to go through a great period of form but also Brignone and Curtoni they can do well on home snow. Lara Gut-Behrami, Ramona Siebenhofer, Corinne Suter and Kira Weidle the big favorites together with the blue, while the physical conditions of Breezy Johnson are to be verified, the American who missed the Zauchensee away match due to injury.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the first race of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup. It starts at 11.00. Have fun!

