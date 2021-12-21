Italy is in an “acute epidemic phase”, the government will decide on new anti-Covid measures and in the meantime calls for an intensification of the vaccination campaign

The new Omicron variant also scares Italy, which in the meantime is approaching the critical threshold, because hospital admissions continue to grow. It seems to be engaged in a real race against time. Emilia-Romagna is also at risk of “yellow” after Christmas. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health asks the Regions to strengthen the assistance measures, while the Government was summoned by Draghi on December 23 to evaluate new anti-Covid measures that are being discussed in these hours. Reduction of the duration of the green pass and obligation to swab also for vaccinated persons to participate in parties and events: these are the main measures being discussed in view of the meeting on 23 December. But nothing is decided yet.

“It is certainly true that there is a difficult situation at the Italian and European level; the numbers are growing and this growth risks putting health structures in crisis. We will evaluate the adequacy of the measures by reflecting with our scientists “. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in the TV show “Che tempo che fa” on Rai Tre. “We need to keep the level of attention very high and we ask citizens to make an extra effort to respect the measures, from the use of masks to avoiding gatherings. I strongly urge you to do everything possible, we need everyone’s effort ”. And “we ask for an effort on vaccinations, my invitation is to book for the third dose”, added the Minister.

“On compulsory vaccination for students (measure we are talking about, ed) the government has been cautious because there is an essential right which is that of education. I have read the mayors’ request that deserves to be investigated but the government’s effort is to find conditions to protect the school as much as possible “said Speranza, who added:” No decision has yet been taken, only on Thursday based on the data we will do our evaluation. There is an element of concern on the part of the government, we are discussing and will evaluate possible solutions ”.

“Today Italy is the country of the European Union with the most extensive vaccination obligation for various categories. After that we will verify the epidemiological data and also the extent of the Omicron variant. The measures we choose will always be weighted with respect to the situation, ”he added.

Italy is “in an acute epidemic phase, characterized by a high transmission rate of the SarsCoV2 virus in most of the country”. Thus the circular of the Ministry of Health entitled ‘Strengthening of organizational measures for the management of the current epidemic phase’. In recommending the “timely activation at regional level of all organizational measures to deal with a possible increase, even sustained, in the demand for health care”, the circular also warns against “further epidemiological and welfare impacts potentially related to the greater diffusion” of the Omicron variant. “In the last eight weeks – reads the circular – rapid increases in the incidence have been recorded on the national territory, which has now reached 241 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week and in the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care (9.6 %) and in medical areas (12.1%), while both the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases (1.13) and the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization remain stable and significantly above the epidemic threshold hospital (1.09) “.

In light of the current epidemic trend and “also in consideration of the further epidemiological and welfare impacts potentially related to the greater spread of the viral variant B.1.1.529, designated by the WHO as the Omicron variant, whose characteristics in terms of transmissibility, severity of disease and sensitivity to vaccines currently in use are not yet clearly defined – it is stated in the circular – it is considered important to recommend the timely activation at the regional level of all organizational measures aimed at dealing with a possible increase, even sustained, in the demand for health care in the coming weeks linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection, both at the local and hospital level, ensuring adequate care of patients affected by COVID-19 in relation to specific care needs “. The ministry therefore refers the Regions to the circulars already issued for the management of the previous pandemic waves and which concern, in particular, measures for the reshaping of the planned activity considered deferrable, indications for pregnant women and newborns, reorganization of hospital and territorial services for management emergency with the strengthening of hospital beds and assistance in the area.