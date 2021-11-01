Italy is not a country for young people, the future gives me chills

In all these years, from his first TV job to “The mafia kills only in summer” to the cinema, Pif has never changed. He created and imagined; he went from one broadcaster to another, he made the Hyena, he arrived in Rai, and then he wrote books. Fanpage.it met him for this long interview on the past, present and future of a key Witness of the evolution of his artistic soul: himself.

In all these years, from his first TV job to “The mafia kills only in summer” to the cinema, Pif has never changed. He created and imagined; he went from one broadcaster to another, he made the Hyena, he arrived in Rai, and then he wrote books. Activist and always at the forefront, he was the key face of a real revolution: with Il Testimone he brought attention back to the stories and characters; he managed to entertain without ever betraying himself, and he valued the point of view of the common man without ever trivializing it.

Even now, when he has to talk about a new film, he feels the same emotion and the same anxiety. At the Rome Film Festival, he premiered “And we like assholes remained to watch”, produced by Wildside, Vision Distribution and I Diavoli, broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno on November 29 and available immediately after on Sky on demand and NOW.

It is a film that plays with extremes, which talks about apps and work, and a distorted, almost disturbing, vision of sociability. The idea, says Pif, “was to tell Italy in thirty, forty years: there are no flying cars, but there is a very evident distortion of reality. The title sounds like a warning: if we do nothing, this is what awaits us. Technology, which was born to make life easier, is taking over ”.

Italia 1 restarts from Veronica Gentili and her Good or Bad: “I will tell their hidden side”

In what sense?

At first it was man who was at the center of things, today it is almost the opposite. And in this film we show just that reversal.

During the first few minutes of the film, there is a masquerade party. They are all dressed as Nazis. And nobody seems to care.

Because it’s not a problem for them. By dint of clearing customs, of repeating that fascism is dead, no one asks himself the problem anymore. If we are not indignant now, if we do not intervene, we seriously risk convincing ourselves of the normality of this situation: and this is not good. We have all seen what Fanpage has discovered.

In “And we like assholes we stood and watched” he does not play the protagonist. Is the first time.

At first I thought about doing it. But if there is one thing that I understood during the second film (“In guerra per amore”, 2016) it is that it is not easy to be both the protagonist and the director. And so I found Fabio De Luigi for the role of Arturo Giammarresi.

The Italy he tells is not a country for everyone.

The protagonist is 48 years old and cannot find a job because, in this reality, no company accepts anyone over 40 years old. His only chance is this job in this big company: poor pay and very few awards.

In our Italy, often the most disadvantaged are young people.

When I started working, in the early 90s, the system was already showing the first signs of failure. Today the situation is truly worrying. If I think about the condition of the boys, I get chills. Everything has been called into question and there are no more certainties.

His first experience in the world of cinema was on the set of “A tea with Mussolini” by Franco Zeffirelli (1999).

Actually, I just had to take care of his dog. I always passed off as his assistant, but that was my job. Even so, I had the chance to be on a big set and to be able to see the work of an international production up close. Zeffirelli, somehow, seemed to come from another era.

Then there were “The Hundred Steps”.

And fortunately Marco Tullio Giordana did not have a dog, and not even a cat. The truth, however, is another. In big movies, especially if you are the newcomer, it is difficult to have particular and rewarding tasks; in the small ones, on the other hand, you are immediately involved, because everyone’s help counts. And it is certainly more instructive.

How did you meet Ettore Scola?

I met him because his daughters, Silvia and Paola, had decided to make a documentary about him, and an interviewer was needed. And among the names made there was also mine. It was Ettore who chose me. He had seen The Mafia Kills Only in Summer, and he liked it very much.

What do you remember?

I’ve been lucky; I met him in the latter part of his life, it is true, but I was able to enjoy an incredible intimacy. Often, on Sundays, I went to lunch with the whole Scola family.

This year, on Sky and NOW, Il Witness is back. Ninth season.

The covid slowed us down a bit, and I didn’t make big trips – I didn’t get very far. And shooting on the street, in this period, was not easy. But yes: we are back. I’ve been to Lampedusa, I’ve spent a whole day with Mika, I’ve been to a police academy, and then I’ve been with the Jackal.

How did you find it?

I am a fan, and it will show in my story. But I really like the idea of ​​what they did; they have managed to create a real, concrete factory that produces while remaining in Naples. And they don’t always play with clichés.

In your opinion, why hasn’t there been a true heir of The Witness in recent years?

It really depends on the people. And The Witness is an incredibly personal program. The difference is made by those who tell. Maybe I’m starting to feel nostalgic.

Because?

I proposed this idea to MTV when I was 34. And knowing that even today people are watching the old episodes and are happy to be able to see a new season fills me with pride.

What do you remember about the very first Witness?

MTV was certainly one of the best times of my career. And I’m talking about work. MTV was a small reality, a commercial but niche television; you felt lucky and free. The same thing happened to me with Sky too. The important thing for a program like The Witness is to find the right home.

Have you ever thought about stopping?

I want to continue as long as I have the strength to go on.

What have you understood over the years?

I realized that, physically, it is really tiring. Going around, riding: it’s really tough. In the very early days I did everything by myself; now, at 11 in the evening, I greet everyone and go home.

Has he become more serious, more cynical?

No, in that sense nothing has changed. The only thing that has changed is my physique. He can no longer keep up. The desire to ask my questions is always there, and it is precisely on this curiosity that the program is based.

Some time ago, for Rolling Stone Italia, he interviewed Steven Spielberg. And that was a first, albeit unofficial, return of The Witness.

Yes, let’s say it was some kind of spin-off. It was a truly wonderful moment. When they offered it to me, my first answer was no. Because I was deeply moved. But then I accepted. And thank goodness.

What did it feel?

When you see Spielberg getting excited by the idea of ​​doing an interview with a video camera, and when you hear him say: great this idea, you are delighted. Because he’s paying a compliment to your program, to what you’ve been doing for a long time, and he – of course – is Spielberg. When I dreamed of being a director, I thought about his films, and in those films I always found some kind of encouragement.

Didn’t you interview other directors for this season of The Witness?

You see colleague Spike Lee (laughs, ed), but it’s a clip from another episode. No, there are no other directors. At the Rome Film Festival, however, I had dessert with my colleague Quentin Tarantino.

And how did it go?

I told him that in Inglourious Basterds, in one of the final scenes, the characters have a Sicilian accent. And he: no, look, they speak perfectly in Italian. And I insisted on the Sicilian accent: I wanted to convince him.

“And we like assholes we stood and watched” came out in the room for only a few days. Are you sorry?

I’m not crying because I’m done with all my tears. But I understand the situation. There were no other solutions. The film is an economic investment. And if James Bond makes just seven million euros, I can’t say anything.

Better Pif or Pierfrancesco?

As an actor I am Pif, and as director Pierfrancesco Diliberto. Because it is Pierfrancesco who, as a boy, wanted to do this job. Pif was born on TV, years later. In the end, however, they are both: I cannot divide.