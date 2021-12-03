Italy is running, GDP leap: + 6.3%. We are now the locomotive of Europe – Economy

Rome, 2 December 2021 – Italy, the locomotive of the European and global recovery, which closes 2021 with a GDP growth of 6.3 percent. OECD analysts, who see black or at least gray for the rest of the world, instead certify an unprecedented economic boom for our country; unless you want to remember the miracle of the sixties. Once again, it is the small and medium-sized manufacturing company that makes the difference. Growth that, it is true, is also due to the post-Covid rebound, a condition that the whole world has gone through. The OECD ruling is clear: “The problem …

Rome, 2 December 2021 – Italy, the locomotive of recovery, European and global, which closes 2021 with a GDP growth of 6.3 percent. The OECD analysts, who see black or at least gray for the rest of the world, certify instead an unprecedented economic boom for our country; unless you want to remember the miracle of the sixties. Once again, it is the small and medium-sized manufacturing company that makes the difference. Growth that, it is true, is also due to the post-Covid rebound, a condition that the whole world has gone through. The OECD ruling is clear: “The structural problem in Italy is growth, but the current government policy is addressing it in the right way. For the first time there is a combination of strong public support for the economy and reforms. That’s the ideal situation, “says chief economist Laurence Boone. In the September outlook, the OECD had forecast for Italy a growth of 5.9% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022. In the paragraph dedicated to Italy, it is forecast that the Italian growth will remain “robust” during the forecast horizon, despite the physiological slowdown with the normalization of activity and the gradual withdrawal of fiscal stimuli.

Private investment and domestic demand are confirmed in tow, while the implementation of reforms and investment incentives they support trust. It remains theunknown Covid to act as the sword of Damocles for not only Italian but global recovery. “Omicron could pose a threat to the recovery,” Boone warns. But the numbers for now mark Italy’s advantage. This year the Parisian organization indicates + 6.3% of the Italian GDP, against the + 5.9% which was estimated in September and the + 6% indicated by the government in the Update to the Def. The trend forecast for Italy will progressively decrease in 2022 and 2023, with a respective growth of 4.6% and 2.6%. A physiological curve due to the end of the rebound phase, on which the Economy Minister Daniele Franco reassured: in the first quarter of 2022 the gap created by the pandemic crisis will be completely recovered.

While the curtain of 2021 has not yet closed, there are those who foresee an even better result: “The Italian GDP could reach + 6.5% in 2021. It would be enough for the growth in the fourth quarter of the year to be slightly higher. 1% “, assumes Marco Fortis, professor of Industrial Economics at the Catholic University of Milan. For Fortis “Italy from Cinderella has become the first of its class”. And the contribution of manufacturing SMEs is crucial, he explains, with a jump to 68.2 points in November: “While almost all the other countries are experiencing a slowdown in the industrial sector, especially due to the shortage of international supplies, industry Italian is consolidated by the strengthening of the last 3-4 years thanks to Industry 4.0 of which we are reaping the benefits today. Most likely, we will be able to continue growing also in the fourth quarter “.