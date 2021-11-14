Italy, it’s a puzzle: the combinations to pass

Now the wait is all turned to the evening of next Monday. Italy will play the qualification to the next Qatar World Cup 2022 at Windsor Park stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on November 15. The kick-off of the match is set at 20:45.

Everything is decided on the last day of group C, after the draw against Switzerland on a Friday evening. A result that does not satisfy ours National: a success in fact would have guaranteed the Azzurri direct access to the final phase of the world review which will start in twelve months.

Instead the 1 to 1 accrued to Olympic Stadium against the Swiss forces the boys of the technical commissioner Roberto Mancini not to fail the trip to British soil. In front there will be a team without great motivation, but the drawbacks are always around the corner (see the missed penalty from a specialist like Jorginho).

At the same time they will also take the field Switzerland and Bulgaria and it will be inevitable to keep a fixed eye on this match too. In fact, Italy is not completely in control of its own destiny: it will not be enough to win in northern Ireland to remove the pass for Qatar and avoid the great unknown of the playoffs (here how much money the national team gets by qualifying for the world championship).

The situation of group C before the last match

Italy and Switzerland appear in the last round paired in the lead with the same score. Both can in fact boast 15 points, the result of 4 victories and 3 draws obtained in the journey (which started last March) completed to date, despite the countless stops due to the pandemic (here the relationship between new cases and football-related gatherings, with the example of the last European Championships) .

For now, in the calculation of the classification, the Azzurri appear at the top of the group C by virtue of a better overall goal difference. It is one of the fundamental criteria identified by the Fifa to determine the final ranking in situations such as these, when two teams arrive coupled in the same position.

Italy 15 points (13 goals scored, 2 conceded: +11 goal difference)

Switzerland 15 (11 goals scored, 2 conceded: +9 goal difference)

Northern Ireland 8

Bulgaria 8

Lithuania 3

All possible scenarios to avoid the playoffs

In light of the Olimpico result, there is still the possibility that Italy and Switzerland will close on equal points and lead the standings. What happens in this case? Which team is first in the group that wins direct qualification and avoids the playoffs? To draw up the final ranking, Fifa has indicated a series of parameters useful:

The best overall goal difference (the current situation true Italy +11, Switzerland +9)

(the current situation true Italy +11, Switzerland +9) The greater number of goals scored in the group (13 vs 11 in favor of the national team)

in the group (13 vs 11 in favor of the national team) Points obtained in matches between teams with equal points

Goal difference in matches between teams on equal points

Goals scored in matches between teams on equal points

Goals scored away are worth double between the teams concerned (if the tie is only between two teams)

Switzerland’s goal away from the list of criteria cuts the last two, which are used in cases where it has not yet been able to break the balance between the teams. Even in the first leg, in fact, the match between the Azzurri and the Swiss ended in a draw, with the result of 0 to 0 (and even then the decisive factor was a penalty missed by the same Jorginho).

In other situations, other methods of judgment were also used, such as the fair play (yellow card -1, double yellow -3, direct expulsion -4, yellow plus red direct -5) but also the last ratio of the draw by the FIFA Organizing Committee. For the World Cup qualifiers, however, these methods have not been indicated by the organizing authorities.

And so Roberto Mancini’s boys have nothing to do but win against Northern Ireland scoring as many goals as possible, hoping that Switzerland will not do even better against Bulgaria. Only in this way will it be possible for all of us to go back to dreaming big, something we got used to after the historical emotions experienced only four months ago.