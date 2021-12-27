Italy lined up for tampons: endless queues and chaos reservations

In Lombardy, on the other hand, from now on, priority will be given only to symptomatic patients. In Milan, in some pharmacies in the city, signs have been hung warning that tampons are no longer available. And the bookings of private centers are also full, with the first slots available in some cases even starting only from January 3rd. Boots Pharmacy at Central Station, for example, is a favorite destination for tampons, but there are so many people that pharmacists are joined by police and the army to manage the flow of people.

For quick tests in pharmacies, all over Rome, appointments slip, or, as the operators warn on the phone, you have to go early “because there are no guaranteed hours”.

Thousands of Italians have undergone rapid or molecular tests to spend the dinner or Christmas lunch safely with their family. The consequence: mileage lines outside pharmacies and drive-ins and DIY swab hunts on the internet. But now sold out, “at least until January”, they say from pharmacies and supermarkets where until a month ago the kits to make the tampon independently were available. In the chaos of “Christmas” tampons throughout Italy, the queues to carry out the tests remain interminable, also due to the greater exposure to which one was subjected on holidays and also in view of the New Year’s Eve, and the booking and collection services are overloaded. On December 24, the president of the Federation of the orders of Italian pharmacists Andrea Mandelli warned: “If 50 million Italians decide to take a test, it is clear that the system ends up under pressure”. And now to swab there are those who wait from 4 to 6 hours in line.

The situation does not change in the other regions. In Sicily, some hubs are forced to close for a few hours, to be able to support the demand for tampons. The Covid commissioner of Messina, Alberto Firenze, has ordered the closure of the screening area of ​​the former gasometer for two hours from 13 to 15. “A measure also necessary to be able to dispose of the cars in the square,” said the commissioner. In Veneto, a region where the number of daily tampons is among the highest in Italy, President Luca Zaia has launched an appeal to pharmacies, even if the region passes into the orange zone: “Keep open on Sundays only for ‘buffer area “.

In Calabria, on the morning of December 26, two long columns of cars surrounded the tents set up inside the ASP multipurpose facility in Catanzaro Lido. Hundreds of people went to carry out the control swab: “We were in line for more or less three hours”, explained to AGI a father who had accompanied his daughter after a possible outbreak in a school of the province.

Even in the Bergamo area the system is haywire, with queues lasting several hours in some centers, including Dalmine and Treviglio. In particular at the Dalmine drive-in, where it is possible to undergo the free molecular swab without getting out of the car, there were queues of one kilometer. The service is managed by Asst Bergamo Ovest, which announces delays in the results: “The maxi influx affects the analytical phase, with delays in reporting as the tools available to ASST, which work 24 hours a day, are not sufficient to cover the ordinary timing (48h) the reporting phase “.

In Campania, in Naples, “over three hours of queuing by car to carry out a molecular swab in the drive-in set up in Pomigliano d’Arco”. This was reported by the regional councilor of the 5 Star Movement Luigi Cirillo. “Waiting for hours with me – reveals Cirillo – this morning there were also elderly and even frail people, often without even a companion at their side for fear of being able to transmit a possible infection”.

In Liguria speaking is the municipal councilor of Camporosso, Enzo Freno, vaccinated, in line this morning for a swab at the Ventimiglia car port. “This morning the queue started at the entrance to the motorway – concluded Freno -. They immediately divided the cars into three lanes, but when you arrive in the square you will find only one or two operating stations and the traffic congested again ”.