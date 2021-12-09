Italy-Macedonia, now it’s official: the play-off match for the World Cup will be played in Palermo

The race of Roberto Mancini’s national team in Qatar 2022 will restart from Palermo. The FIGC has chosen the ‘Renzo Barbera’ stadium as the scene of the match valid for the World Cup playoffs between Italy and North Macedonia scheduled for Thursday 24 March (8.45 pm) . This was announced by the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina: “We met with Roberto Mancini – he declared – and we chose Palermo. We want to build, starting tonight, an important event, involving the city of Palermo, involving Italy. With this 2021 we intend to close an extraordinary season which culminated in the victory of the European Championship. Now we are starting a new phase, starting over from Palermo ”.

The national team will play for the 16th time in Palermo (13 victories, one draw and one defeat), which hosted the match valid for the world qualifiers between the national women’s team and Switzerland on 26 November. The last match played by the Azzurri in the Sicilian capital dates back to 18 November 2019, when Italy beat Armenia 9-1 in qualifying for EURO 2020 thanks to two goals from Immobile and Zaniolo and goals from Barella, Romagnoli, Jorginho, Orsolini and Church.

There are only 2 previous matches against North Macedonia, with Italy winning the first match played in October 2016 in Skopje 3-2, drawing 1-1 in the second match played in October 2017 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.