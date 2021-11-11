Italy, Mancini: “Belotti has the chance to play from the start” | News

The blue coach ahead of the match against Switzerland: “Barella has trained and is fine”

At the Olimpico everything is ready for Italy-Switzerland, a crucial challenge for qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. AND Roberto Mancini he keeps his guard up by being optimistic. “We are in a positive situation, we know what we are as a team and we must remain calm. Tomorrow will be a difficult match “, explained the blue coach. “Belotti has the chance to play from the start, but whatever decision we will make I’m sure we’ll play well“, he added.

The rooster I saw it well, physically it won’t be 100% because it comes from a serious injury. Maybe he doesn’t have 90 minutes, but if he manages to score a few goals in the first 60/65 minutes it would be better … “, Mancini specified again talking about Belotti.” We’re sorry for Immobile and Chiellini, but it’s a bit for everyone the national teams the same thing, the injuries can be a bit more in this phase “, continued the blue coach talking about the absences.” The boys are calm, but concentrated – he added -. They know that to win they must always be 100% without thinking about all the other things around them. They’re fine. “” Barella is fine, he trained yesterday and I think he’ll be on the field tomorrow, “he continued.” The team hasn’t changed much since the European Championships – Mancini said -. I believe it is a team that still has room for improvement and can become even stronger between now and the World Cup. “

“The Olimpico will certainly give us a great hand, playing at the Olimpico is always good – continued Mancini -. The situation is always very good, we played three European matches here and the public has always supported us. Tomorrow will be the same thing, it will be a good race “. “The public will give us a great boost, I think they will also tomorrow – he added -. And I have great faith in the guys, this makes me feel comfortable”. “” I believe that anxiety is not right before a match – continued the coach -. You have to be happy before taking the field, because playing is the best thing you can do. ”

Then some considerations on the opponent. “We know the value we have and all football matches must be played – explained the blue coach -. Switzerland has been playing excellent football for several years, all the games played against Switzerland have been difficult”. “We have to play our game and our game. They will do their best, like us …”, he added. “I don’t know what Switzerland will do, I know what we will do – he continued -. I don’t know how they will play tactically, if they think first of all not to lose. I think they will come to Rome to play the game”.