Italy, Mancini calls 4 Giallorossi: there is also Zaniolo

Roberto Mancini has drawn up the squad list for the matches against Switzerland and Northern Ireland, scheduled respectively on Friday 12 November at the Olympic Stadium in Rome and on Monday 15 November at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. In the list there are the Giallorossi

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Rome);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome);

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Turin), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

