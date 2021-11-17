Italy, Mancini: ‘I promised to win European and World Championships, I’m halfway there. After yesterday I remain confident ‘| First page

The final event of the Social Football Summit 2021 held at the stadium Olympic of Rome featured the journalist Marino Bartoletti and the coach ofItaly Roberto Mancini, the latter in connection. In addition to presenting the book “The Return of the Gods”, in the “Football Stage” room there was also much talk of the failure to qualify for Qatar 2022. Here are the words of the technical commissioner of Azzurri.

ABOUT ITALY – “We thought we were already qualified, but you have to know how to accept the verdict of the field even when it is negative. Let’s say we had a good time here in Ireland, but it wasn’t a positive match. Let’s say we categorize this place among the most difficult destinations. First thought today? I thought about yesterday a bit, but there are times when things don’t go well even if you give your best. However, I remain very confident. Papa Aldo? My dad gets mad when he sees the game. Before Switzerland he tells me ‘I recommend the defense’. Are you used to it well? We come from 40 games with only one defeat. If we have to feel so bad, it’s better now than in March ”.

IN THE WORDS OF SACCHI – “Do we need to recover enthusiasm and will? Yes. I think there are moments of relaxation during the season, but the main problem was the many injuries. But it is valid for all teams ”.

ABOUT BEARZOT – “Bearzot made me debut in the national team. Then he never called me again and was uncompromising, but I was wrong. I should have apologized to him, but I didn’t ”.

ON NEXT MONTHS – “Of course we must try to find new solutions. Young people, for example, but they should play more, otherwise they wouldn’t gain experience “.

ON THE PROMISE – “I promised to want to win the European and World Cup as Italy’s coach. I’m halfway there. When Switzerland was drawn, I thought it would be a difficult group. I thought we would pass first. Now we must regain our strength and prepare for March. I remain optimistic because I have an excellent team that deserved to win the European Championship against stronger teams. I really believe in boys. It is easy to speak later, but this is something that leaves the time it finds. Looking for excuses? It is not necessary. We know we have complicated life alone with Switzerland. Penalties can be missed, that’s how it went. We won the European and World Championships on penalties ”.

ON EUROPEAN AND PLAYOFFS – “The lads were good at believing in their qualities knowing that to win they would have to do their best. Playoffs? If we arrive in March without injuries we can meet anyone. At most I would avoid Portugal, but we can meet anyone of the others.”