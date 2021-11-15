Italy, Mancini: ‘No to bad thoughts, reparation in March. Tonali can play from 1 ‘, Barella is there’. The probable 11 | First page

Tomorrow there Italian national team he will be faced with an unexpected match from inside or outside. TO Belfast, the Azzurri they will be involved in the last match of the group, against Northern Ireland, at the end of which we will have a verdict: either we go to the World Cup directly, or we will have to go through the play-offs that evoke unpleasant memories. The CT Roberto Mancini spoke thus in today’s pre-match press conference.

ON THE MATCH TOMORROW – “Bad thoughts are serious things. This is a football match, an important match but we must try to play our game. It won’t be easy because they have always given little to anyone here. We have to be fast in the game and keep the ball on the ground, things we’ve been doing for three years. We know that there are difficult moments along the way, which had not yet happened to us. Tomorrow is a delicate moment but the boys must not forget what we have done, that’s all. We have to win but we are sure that all the teams will give their best, both Bulgaria and Ireland. The national team always has pressure, tomorrow there will be a little more. It is not a question of scoring many goals. If they haven’t conceded goals yet, there will be a reason, we have to win but if we manage to score more goals, so much the better.

ON THE DRAW WITH SWITZERLAND – With Switzerland we suffered after their advantage, but then we only missed the winning goal. Just in case we have a repair exam in March. But we want to pass by tomorrow evening.

ON STRETCHER AND TONALS – We evaluate all the boys in the morning. Barella has recovered, Tonali has entered well and is in a moment of excellent form, so he could play.



THE LIKELY FORMATIONS:

NORTHERN IRELAND (3-5-2):

Peacock-Farrell; McNair, J. Evans, Cathcart; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Ferguson; Magennis, Washington. All Baraclough.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Tonali; Berardi, Insigne, Church. Herds Mancini.