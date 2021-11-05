Italy, Mancini to Verissimo: “It is extraordinary to win the European Championship. Vialli is in shape” | News

The coach of the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini, first time guest at very true Sunday 7 November, retraces the emotions of victory of the European Championship of this summer: “In my football career I have experienced many beautiful and victorious moments but this represented something different because we had all of Italy to cheer for us. It was extraordinary and the thing that pleased us most was the fact that we made everyone happy ”. An even more beautiful triumph because it was unexpected and because it was surrounded by the skepticism of many: “Few believed it, when we started three years ago it seemed impossible: I have to say thanks to the guys for what they did“.

There is one of the most significant images of the blue adventure the hug with Gianluca Vialli just after winning the final: “Thirty years ago, in the same stadium, Gianluca and I, we had lost a Champions Cup final with Sampdoria, so that night we came full circle in the best way. It was great doing it with the national team. We have played for many years together, we are practically brothers and we carry with us indelible memories ”.

To Silvia Toffanin who asks him how Vialli che is now has been battling pancreatic cancer for years, Mancini confesses: “He’s fine, he’s in shape and we still have to do many things together. He is strong, much more than me. I believe that being together and thinking about football, which has always been our job, has made him feel good. He is a strong and intelligent boy, he has always been an example and a point of reference for all of us “.