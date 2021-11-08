Italy, Mancini: ‘We evaluate Barella, Bonucci and Chiellini are doing well. Juve in trouble? It doesn’t bother me ‘| First page

The national team coach, Roberto Mancini, speaks at a press conference on the first day of work in Coverciano in view of the next, delicate engagement with Switzerland in qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: his statements.

CONCERNED ABOUT THE CONDITIONS OF SOME PLAYERS – “We have some physical problems with someone. Zaniolo and Pellegrini are not well, they are going home today. We evaluate Barella: it doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about, but we will evaluate these days. The others should be ok. The race will be important, but we must remain calm “.

INDICATIONS FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP – “There are always good indications”.

DISCOVERED – “Are there roles or field sectors in which Italy is discovered? I don’t think so, I think there are good and young players, maybe they just need to play at a certain level. Then, with a young boy you can expect anything: in 6 12 months everything can change. We have good young people, you just have to wait a moment and hope above all that they can play: you only get better if you can play at a certain level “.

POBEGA AND FRATTESI – “Pobega is here, he deserves it and he has done the whole process of the various Under and has also done well. He has excellent qualities, he is here because he has been doing well for some time. Frattesi has also done well in the previous Under 21 and he is doing well now, there are many young people who just need to play “.

SWISS – “We have to be calm in preparing for this important match. Usually with Switzerland they are always difficult matches and Friday’s will be too. If we play as we did in the first leg we can get an excellent result, but I think we will do even better. an important match, so you can’t prepare with tension “.

WHO REPLACES ZANIOLO AND PELLEGRINI – “We will replace both of them, we are now deciding to see the conditions of who we have to call, also because in the following days we have to evaluate Barella and therefore we will take two”.

PESSINA – “We didn’t call him because he wasn’t ready, now we’re evaluating him too”.

THE MOST COMPLICATED WEEK – “That of the final was a bit more complicated … We have nothing to lose, we will play our match and it will be a great match, we must face it with the utmost concentration”.

OLYMPIC – “I chose Rome for the certainty of having a lot of public in Rome, it was like that at the European Championship too and for the climate. Usually the pitch is good, even now we are following it every day and despite the rugby match it held up well. The boys who play the cups acquire remarkable mentality and qualities, the more there are the better. “

STILL POBEGA – “I don’t know who to compare him to, he’s a physical player, technical and with a good left-handed: he can be both a setter and an attacking midfielder, he’s young and intelligent.”

BELOTTI – “You can’t always be on top, but when they come here they always do positive things”.

7 MATCHES IN 20 DAYS – “That there are too many games has been a while … After the year and a half of Covid it is also normal that there may be injuries, but this is part of the footballer’s job. Then you have to add transfers and travels to the games. sometimes, they are even more tiring. “

SHEVCHENKO AT GENOA – “I wish Sheva a big good luck, he is always very close to our national team: he is also a good boy, he deserves it”.

TONALS – “He has played with us other times, he can do both the inside and the setter”.

WHAT LEADED TO EUROPEAN VICTORY – “Maybe for the vaccine … (laughs, ed). There are times when maybe things don’t go well and you can’t reach the goals and others yes, Italians are doing very well in all sports but it is difficult that Italy at a sporting level does not give satisfactions. I think our victory has raised everyone to the level of feeling something joyful after so many difficulties “.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – “Let’s talk about it next Tuesday …”.

WORRIED ABOUT ZANIOLO – “He was unlucky enough for two serious injuries, but on his side he is still very young, he has the strength to come out well. Unfortunately he always has some problems and we have to be careful. It could have been an important game for him, unfortunately he has this problem and we can’t risk it. I don’t think he needs my advice, he has quality and he just needs to improve in everyone and for everything “.

WHO PLAYS BEST IN SERIE A – “I enjoy watching them all. The results count, in the club it is more important to win points than to give a show”.

WORRIED BY JUVE – “Chiesa, Locatelli and Bernardeschi I called them before … It doesn’t worry me at all, Juve have experienced players and when they come here they do their best, I’m not worried about that. Chiellini and Bonucci are fine, we train today and tomorrow, which are two days of unloading and we evaluate everyone’s conditions “.

PROPERTY – “We are happy to find Immobile and Belotti, they were two players who missed during the Nations League. Ciro is the most prolific striker of the last 5-6-7 years, if he plays he will do very well. With Switzerland it will be a match of football: beyond the importance, I believe that we must have peace of mind and not pressure. What we have done gives us awareness, if we play well and as we know, even with difficulty, we can play a great match “.