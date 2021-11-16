Italy, Mancini: “We’ll go to the World Cup. And maybe we’ll win it too”

BELFAST – The anger and disappointment matured on the sidelines during a match that saw Italy struggling from start to finish leave room for the desire to turn the page and seek a ready redemption in the play-offs. Roberto Mancini does not make any dramas and is confident about the Azzurri’s arrival at the World Cup in Qatar: “It’s a shame because the group had to be closed before this match – comments the coach after the 0-0 against Ireland North that has relegated the reigning European champions to second place in group C – We need to rediscover that spirit that has distinguished us until today. We need maximum peace of mind from now to March, we recover energy and players. from the playoffs and maybe we’ll win it too “.

Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0: Azzurri still forced to play-offs to go to the World Cup by our correspondent Enrico Currò November 15, 2021





Berardi: “Let’s roll up our sleeves, we want the World Cup”

“The match against Bulgaria was the first in September after two championship days – continues Mancini -, then there were the two missed penalties against Switzerland. We are going through a moment in which we struggle to score, despite always having the ball. of the game in hand. We had an opportunity in the first half, games to be unlocked immediately to play more relaxed. They were all behind and in these situations we have difficulties “. Domenico Berardi also looks to the future with confidence: “We gave our all, sorry we didn’t close the group earlier. Now we roll up our sleeves, waiting for the playoffs in March. Football is like this: sometimes luck accompanies you, sometimes less. Pressure. for the World Cup? We want it too, I’m sure we’ll make it. “