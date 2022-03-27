Italy: Mancini’s mother believes her son should have summoned Balotelli

Midtime Editorial

Despite the 12 goals and 6 assists of mario balotelli at Adana Demirspor from Turkey, the Italy manager Roberto Mancinidid not call him up for the Qualifiers and now the coach’s mother considers that this was a mistake.

Marianna Puolo, Mancini’s mothergave his opinion after being left out of the Qatar World Cupafter the defeat with North Macedoniarevealing that she wanted Balotelli in the Italian representative, who has not been called since 2018, but is not there to advise her son in his work.

“What would I have done in Roberto’s place? I would have called Balotelli as a player, because he has incredible physical strength and nobody can stop him in front of the goal.. But my son certainly doesn’t need advice. Macedonia only fired one shot, maybe Donnarumma could have arrived, but now it is useless to talk about it. This group has not lost the magic of the European Championship, but perhaps someone was afraid of making mistakes. Yesterday those who celebrated the most were the English”, confessed Puolo.

Italy league its second absent World CupWell, it hasn’t been since Brazil 2014, when they were left out in the Group Phase; now he came from being champion in European Championshipbut the Qualifiers did not go well for him.

“It could have gone better, but this is football, once it goes well and another badly. We kept control of the game, but the attack was not good,” Marianna assured on Radiouno.