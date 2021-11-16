Italy, Mancini’s possible moves to get out of the crisis

As everyone knows, theItaly European champion of Roberto Mancini will be forced to compete for the qualification for the world championships of Qatar 2022 in the play-offs, which are scheduled for 24 and 25 March for matches of gone and for the 28 and 29 March for those of return. There are therefore four months of time to rebuild that extraordinary group which in the course of two and a half years has amazed everyone with its compactness and freshness of the game, up to last summer’s European triumph. Sector by sector, let’s analyze what is good and what can and must be improved, in light of the latest, poor performance against Swiss and thenorthern Ireland.

On the left wing of Italy, Spinazzola’s return is urgent

It being understood that, as far as the role of goalkeeper is concerned, we have no problems, since Gianluigi Donnarumma is a permanent holder (even if as well Gigio was not exempt from criticisms) and that, should he be injured, there is no shortage of substitutes on the left wing of the defense, even if Emerson has also offered good performances to the Europeans, the return of is absolutely necessary Leonardo Spinazzola, which on the left wing had been the bolt to open the opposing defenses in the first part of the continental review, which he then had to leave halfway for a serious injury which still keeps him in the pits.

Italy, for the defense Calabria and Zappacosta on the wing and Bastoni in the center

As for the right wing, they are to be taken into consideration Calabria And Zappacosta, which at theAtalanta it is returning to high levels. At the heart of the back department is a security like Bonucci but we must find a Chiellini in the best of form, and if he does not succeed, the progress of a young man like Sticks, considering that Unripe not even at the European Championships he proved to be up to the two Juventus players.

In midfield Mancini must recover Verratti

The midfield is probably the richest sector of alternatives but the lack of a fulcrum like Verratti in the last few games she has felt it all right. The playmaker of the PSG unfortunately he is not new to injuries, as well as the Roma player Zaniolo, and both must absolutely be recovered for the decisive challenges of early spring.

In attack, the “false nueve” for Italy does not work

But the biggest puzzle obviously concerns the offensive department. Property before it was harshly criticized, but now it is the object of regrets, as unfortunately always happens when it comes to football in Italy. Without the bomber of the Lazio in fact a real tip against Swiss And northern Ireland there was not, firstly because we don’t have the culture of the “false nueve”, secondly because Belotti it is far from the best condition e Insigne certainly can not play the fake center forward.

Italy, the names for the attack: Lucca and, why not, Balotelli

Waiting for that Scamacca, Raspadori And Kean, the latter officially unavailable in the last few games, are able to play with a minimum of continuity in their respective clubs, Mancini’s idea could be to launch Lorenzo Lucca, which is doing wonders with Pisa in B series: it would be a good bet to win. We launch the latest idea: given that recently the coach declared that he does not want to close the doors to anyone, why not think about the return of Balotelli, given that, despite the enormous character limitations he has shown in all these years, he is potentially the strongest striker we have?

