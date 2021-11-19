The words of the blue captain on the eve of the match against the South Americans

On the eve of the third and final Test Match of this November 2021, Italrugby captain Michele Lamaro spoke in the usual Friday press conference. A very important challenge is at the gates, because the Azzurri will have the opportunity to compete against Uruguay in Parma (kick off on Saturday 20 November starting at 2 pm). Here are the words of the forward.

Italy, Michele Lamaro: “Very important challenge. Against Uruguay we must be dominant “

“Tomorrow’s match – he begins – will be very important, both for me as captain and for the whole group: we are given as favorites. It’s a bit the reverse situation compared to when we play against the other Tier 1 teams: against Uruguay we have to be dominant and performing ”.

Then he adds: “We know we are playing against a team that is in a lower position than ours in the world rankings and for this reason we cannot let this opportunity pass us by. We have to show enthusiasm and desire, also because it is not a chance that will happen often “.

On the approach to the match he says: “We must not give them space and trust. In general, however, I tell you that the approach to the match does not change, after all it is always a rugby match, whether it is played against New Zealand, Argentina or Uruguay. What is changed instead concerns the technical and tactical aspects, as well as in every challenge “.

On possible match scenarios: “Tomorrow we will have to play our cards in the best way, do everything in the best way starting from the small things. Getting the most out of every single situation, without worrying about whether to choose the three or seven points once. It is a trick game, there are risks, but we must eliminate them and take the success ”.

On Uruguay: “They are a team similar to Argentina in some respects. They want to prove – continues Italy’s leader Michele Lamaro – that they are physically strong, but also good in open play. This is why I do not expect them to try to dirty the game, but if they had to do it it is because we would be putting them in difficulty with our rhythm and our plays: when they go into difficulty they disunite and make mistakes. At the same time we should be careful not to underestimate them, always 100% concentration: we have seen it with the games of the world playoffs. After losing in the first leg against the United States, they managed to turn things around on the return leg ”.

On a possible target for a win: “We don’t think about the result per se. We want a performance in which everything possible is done. It is useless to set a target, also because there are also opponents on the pitch. We want an important performance “.

The parallelism between Italy and Italy, in the double comparison with Uruguay: “A fact that is Uruguay who took the field last week against our teammates will not be the same as tomorrow, because a few days ago there were not many players who will be there tomorrow. Then, analyzing what happened in Padua, because there was a confrontation, and I can tell you that this will be a further source of stimulus tomorrow, I can only congratulate my teammates: we will have to do a little bit like they did. , put them in difficulty starting from the base

Finally, a reflection on the physicality, both of Italy and in general, which was seen in these Autumn Nations Series: “The aspect of physicality – argues Lamaro, being called into question on collisions and lines of advantage – has seen us at times solid, but on many occasions also not very dominant. When I think of Ireland’s victory against the All Blacks, this is exactly what comes to mind: the great physicality they put into it, a very Anglo-Saxon aspect of the game, which the Springboks also replicate.

I don’t know if it is a trend of change, but it is normal that this thing is accentuated in November also because the formations in the Northern Hemisphere are in full shape, while those in the South are at the end of the season ”.

“We? In general I think it is something related to consistency: that is to repeat things done well, both in attack and in defense, throughout the entire match. Now we are offering glimpses of this, but we are unable to connect it and spread it over the entire eighty minutes, aspects also linked to experience and skills.

The rhythm? Usually we adapt to others, but tomorrow it is very likely that we will dictate it, trying to build the right phases and choose the right moments to do wrong “.

