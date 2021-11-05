Italy, Michele Lamaro: “Very strong emotion, I’ll be a captain of gestures rather than words”

The new blue captain spoke a few hours after Italy’s expected debut against the All Blacks (Saturday at 2.00 pm, live on Sky and TV8)

A few hours after his debut as the new captain of Italy, Michele Lamaro spoke at the pre-match press conference of Italy-New Zealand, the Azzurri’s opening match at the Autumn Nations Series (Saturday, 2.00 pm, live on Sky Sport Uno and TV8) which will be played in an Olympic Stadium where around 30,000 spectators are announced (out of a total of 50,000 tickets that can currently be sold due to restrictions).

Benetton’s third line from Rome, chosen as the new leader of Italrugby of Kieran Crowley’s course, said: “A debut like tomorrow’s will give me incredible emotions. We will try to challenge the All Blacks openly, we have prepared well and I am happy with the work done by the team in these two weeks. It will be enough to take the field to hear the scream of the public, I will have to be good at managing emotions ”.

Lamaro then added how these first matches under the new coach will serve to begin to become familiar with the game requested by Crowley and how during the week there was talk and thought only of New Zealand: “Argentina and Uruguay have not been nominated. We will think about them later, it will be important to grow one step at a time but do it constantly ”.

The captain of Italy, speaking of Saturday’s match: “We are looking for a match where we can put our game ideas into action and regain confidence in defense. We will try to put them under pressure in as many situations as possible, we will try to be competitive ”.

Then speaking on the fact that he had been appointed captain, and connecting to the speech made to the blue group in the morning by federal president Marzio Innocenti: “In recent years there have been difficulties for Italy, it is undeniable. We will try to regain respect by working hard on the pitch, and this Saturday is only a first step on the path that awaits us ”.

On the pre-match: “I have not prepared a particular speech to give to my teammates. I feel a responsibility to be a captain, as it should be. I will immediately put my best into it, I will try to be a leader in a spontaneous way. For me, gestures, commitment and passion count more than words ”.

Michele Lamaro then added: “Watching the haka live will be a dream, we will try to fix our opponents in the eye while respecting their tradition. After that, the focus will be on the performance to be put on the field ”.

The third blue line then added how the head coach Kieran Crowley has focused this week on telling the mentality of the All Blacks: “For them, reaching that level represents a huge satisfaction, they will do everything to try to keep the shirt that is theirs. was given for the challenge with Italy. Kieran, who has been an All Black in the past, told us what it means in the head of a New Zealand player to wear an all-black uniform ”.

