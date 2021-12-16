Italy, new nightmare draw

Today in Nyon there will be the draws of the UEFA Nations League that will start in 2022: unlucky ballot box for Mancini’s Italy

The first edition of the Nations League has produced some nice challenges, especially in its final phase, and has crowned the champion France from Deschamps: the second edition will take shape today.

Tonight at 6 pm in Nyon, at the UEFA headquarters, there will be the draws that will make up the four groups of the Nations League. The top seeds, who will not be able to compete in the first phase, will be the four semifinalists of the first edition: France, Belgium, Spain and theItaly by Roberto Mancini. The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups and the first classified will qualify for the Final Four, which will be staged in June 2023. The last classified, however, will be relegated to League B. In our simulations Italy ended up in a round of iron.

FIRST RANGE: France, Spain, Belgium, Italy

SECOND LEVEL: Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany

THIRD RANGE: England, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

RANGE FOUR: Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary

Nations League, simulation of the draw | Iron group for Mancini’s Italy

As always, the editorial staff of Calciomercato.it carried out the simulation of the draws, even for those of Nations League which will be staged this evening in Nyon. Our urns have been malevolent with theItaly, ended up in a real round of iron with Germany, Croatia And Czech Republic.

The round of the team is also very nice France, which he should contend with Holland, England And Hungary. Luckier, however, Spain And Belgium. Being able to reach the ‘Final Four’ this time could be much more challenging for Roberto Mancini: the Azzurri should finish ahead of Germany and Croatia.