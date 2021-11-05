Italy, OFFICIAL the squad for Switzerland and Northern Ireland: Zaniolo and Tonali are back, there is Pobega | First page

L‘Italy has released the list of players called up for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup against Swiss (Friday 12 November) e northern Ireland (Monday 15 November). Some surprises in Mancini’s choices: come back Zaniolo, who had missed the Nations League call. There are also Tonali And Pobega, first call for the Turin midfielder.

This is the complete list:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Rome);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome);

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Turin), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

The Azzurri will meet on Sunday evening at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano and will reach Rome on Wednesday 10 November, when a visit to the ‘Bambino Gesù’ Pediatric Hospital is scheduled. The national team will stop in the capital after the match against Switzerland to move to Belfast on Sunday 14 November, where the last match of the group against Northern Ireland is scheduled the following day.