Italy opens the ordinary phase. Masks and fourth dose first knots





After the state of emergency, new rules for the Green pass – Imagoeconomica

Since yesterday, with the end of the state of emergency, a new phase in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic has begun for Italy. “But it’s not the off button,” says the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. This is confirmed by the fact that – despite the easing of some measures, especially the abolition of the Green pass for some activities – the numbers of the contagion remain under observation and attention must be kept high. In the background remains the debate on the fourth dose of the vaccine, currently only recommended for patients with compromised immune systems, which many experts believe should be postponed. The same Minister Speranza still invites us to await the evaluation of the European authorities.

“It simply changes that the management of the pandemic – points out the minister Hope -. It will no longer be of an extraordinary nature, but let’s try to bring it to ordinary tracks. And we can afford this because we have very high vaccination rates, we finally have antiviral drugs which are quite effective and we are entering a different phase. But we have to do it with our feet on the ground, because the pandemic is still ongoing. There is no “off” button that is magically pressed and turns it off permanently ».

In fact, the weekly monitoring released by the ministry indicates that “the epidemic is evolving”. «The transmissibility continues to be above the epidemic threshold – comments the president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro – but there is a stabilization of the incidence, and there is an increase in hospitalizations in the medical area and intensive care ». The incidence has dropped from 848 to 836 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, but the transmissibility index has risen to 1.24 – above the epidemic threshold of 1 – as had not happened since the end of December. «With the end of the emergency – comments Giovanni Rezza, Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health – the management of the pandemic changes, but the virus is always there. Vaccines, use of masks, distancing, hand washing, are extremely useful tools that we are now used to using.

So it is important to keep them ». Also because “the employment rate in the medical area and in intensive care is respectively 15.2% and 4.7%, so we see an increase in employment in the medical area”, concluded Rezza. “We had 70 thousand cases, 80 thousand, a few days ago almost 100 thousand cases in 24 hours, so the mask is still a decisive protection screen – remarked Speranza -. Indoors it is compulsory at the moment until April 30th ». The decision to abolish it will be taken by evaluating the epidemiological trend. As for the fourth dose: in addition to immunocompromised patients for which it is already recommended, the minister pointed out, it will be indicated for older people, but a common European evaluation is expected “because it makes no sense that in Berlin it is said 70 years and Paris say 80 ».

From the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) comes the advice that “a decision will arrive before autumn” underlines the president Claudio Mastroianni. Adding that we must look more at frailty than age, but still proposing it to the over 80s. Maximum Clementi (Vita-Salute University of San Raffaele in Milan) agrees with a recall in the autumn, with an approach “similar to the one we already adopt for the flu”. Also Maria Rita Gismondo (Sacco hospital in Milan) is «absolutely against it for every age group at the fourth dose» done now, «so close. But I would like another dose before autumn ». More critical Matteo Bassetti (President of the Italian Society of Anti-Infectious Therapy): «It should not be the EMA to decide but the European agency will only give the approval or not on the fact that a fourth dose of vaccine can be made. After that, those who should recommend the use of the fourth dose »for age groups« can only be scientific societies and experts. It is no longer a political issue ».