Italy or Spain? The mystery on Putin’s table: in both countries there is someone who claims to have built it

This was noted on Twitter by Alberto Nardelli, Europe correspondent of Bloomberg. In recent days, two very similar articles have appeared on the table protagonist of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two were positioned at opposite ends, a choice dictated by the health protocol: Macron did not want to make a swab for Covid on Russian territory. This whole series of elements, plus a decent avalanche of memes, has led readers to wonder where the table was coming from. The February 12 on the Corriere della Sera an interview with an entrepreneur from Cantù who claims paternity has been published. The February 14 instead in the Spanish newspaper El Español Valencia is referred to as the birthplace of the artifact.

Renato Pologna, head of the Oak company in Cantù (province of Como), is certain of his work: «I recognized him as soon as I saw him. I am proud of it, I always get excited when I see that my work is in the background of something important. I hope it brings good luck against the war ». The table would be built 25 years ago, along with other works: «It is a very small part of the work I did for one of the Kremlin buildings in the years ’95, 96 ‘and ’97. It is the building that can be seen behind Lenin’s Mausoleum, the current seat of the president’s offices plus the presidential residence ». In the Projects section of the company website, various furnishings of the Kremlin are made, including the table used for the Putin-Macron meeting. Different points of view on everyday life El Español. According to this newspaper, the furniture was commissioned in 2005 from a manufacturer of Alcásser, a small Spanish municipality from 7,500 inhabitants in the province of Valencia. The newspaper does not reveal much other information about it, other than the origin of the materials. The wood would come from the forests of the southern Alps. For El Español the only foreign contribution would be that of the decorations: the gold leaf applied on the white paint would come from Italy.

