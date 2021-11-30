Sports

Italy out of the Davis Cup, Sonego’s mea culpa

It is useless to go around it, yesterday Lorenzo Sonego lost the decisive match for the passage of the round in the Davis Cup. The blue, given by everyone as a favorite, surrendered in the third set against no. 271 of the world ranking, Borna Gojo.

The first to be aware of this is Lorenzo, who made these statements at SuperTennis.

His service bothered me a lot. I ended up exaggerating in prolonged exchanges because I didn’t have the necessary peace of mind.

I lacked the continuity I needed, I had too many empty passes. There is a bit of excitement and fatigue at the end of the year. They are tough matches, which I have never played: I have to learn from these defeats.

It was exciting to play these games at home with my fans. I hope to have other opportunities to play in Turin. On the pitch I had fun and gave my soul: I played for everyone“.

