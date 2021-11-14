Italy, playoff bugbear: Portugal and Sweden are scary | News

The road to Qatar would be tough: March 24-25 (first round) and March 28-29 (the second and decisive)

The picture of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is outlining and the latter will be called to play a playoff, with a semifinal and eventual final for the last three places in the European zone. If Italy were to finish second, the specter of the playoff from 4 years ago would return to hover, when Sweden denied us participation in Russia 2018. Just the national team of Ibra could find itself again on the path of the Azzurri, as well as the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Poland of Lewandowski.

In the unfortunate event of the playoffs, the formula is now very different from the one that excluded us from the final phase in Russia. There are three groups of four teams, made up of the ten runners-up of the various groups, plus the two best of the Nations League among those not already qualified or not already in the play-offs. Each national team will play the semifinal and eventual final. The three winners from each group will go directly to the World Cup. The twelve teams are divided into six seeded (the best runners-up in the groups) and as many that are not (the four worst plus the two from the Nations League). The draw on November 26 in Zurich will determine the composition of the three groups formed by two seeded (which obviously will not clash with each other in the semifinals) and two that are not. The matches are in a single match with any extra time and penalties. The semifinals will be played in the home of the seeded while the venue for the final will be determined by a draw. Given the situation of the groups, at the moment, the risks for Italy are those of having to face a national team of the caliber of Portugal and, especially given the previous ones, Sweden with an extra Ibra in the engine …

THE CURRENT SITUATION

Seeded teams: Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Scotland. Unseeded: Turkey, Czech Republic, Finland, North Macedonia plus Wales and Austria from the Nations League. The challenges are scheduled for March 24-25 (first round) and March 28-29 (the second and decisive).

THE QUALIFIED NATIONALS

There are 9 teams that have already taken off the pass for the World Cup: Qatar (as host country), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Serbia