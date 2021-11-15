Italy qualifies for the World Cup if

Tonight in Belfast, against Northern Ireland, the men’s national football team plays the last match of the qualifying rounds for next year’s World Cup. Depending on the result, it can end in two ways: with direct qualification to the final stage or with qualification for the play-offs, those that Italy lost to Sweden in 2017, missing the World Cup in Russia. It will also depend on the result of the contemporary Switzerland-Bulgaria, and it may be necessary to count the goal difference.

Making the calculations and listing the cases is not exactly simple because there are many combinations and there is the possibility that the points in the standings will not decide, given that Italy and Switzerland could easily finish on equal points. But in short: if Switzerland wins against Bulgaria, Italy must also win and maintain their overall advantage in goal difference (and secondly in total goals scored); if Switzerland draws, a draw is enough for Italy; if Switzerland loses, Italy could even lose itself, but always maintaining the advantage in goal difference.

1. Italy 15 (+11) **

2. Swiss 15 (+9)

3. northern Ireland 8 (-1)

4. Bulgaria 8 (-4)

5. Lithuania 3 * (-14)

* one more game

** goal difference

With one game to go, Italy is first in Group C with 15 points, but tied with Switzerland, against whom they drew 1-1 last Friday in Rome. In the event of a tie in the score, the order of the standings will be determined by the goal difference and then by the goals scored in all matches. Given that the two head-to-head matches ended in a draw, the third criterion will be that of goals scored away in head-to-head matches.

At the moment Italy has a goal difference of +11 and Switzerland of +9. He is also ahead in goals scored (13 against 11) but not in away goals in head-to-head matches, as Italy did not score last September in Basel, while Switzerland scored one in Rome on Friday.

Tonight (8.45 pm) Italy will play away against Northern Ireland (58th in the world ranking), while Switzerland at home against Bulgaria (70th in the ranking). To qualify directly for the World Cup in Qatar, Italy must do a better result than Switzerland. If both of them win, they will have to keep the advantage in goal difference and therefore in goals scored.

There are many combinations, but as an example: if Switzerland were to win 3-0, Italy would need a 2-0 victory (or at least with two goals, even 3-1 would be fine). This is because with a simple 1-0 Italy and Switzerland would reach the same points in the standings, the same goal difference (+12) and the same goals scored (14). Due to Friday’s away goal at the Olimpico, Switzerland would pass first. If Switzerland were to win 4-0, Italy would need a three-goal win. If, on the other hand, Switzerland wins 1-0 or 2-1, a victory with a goal difference would be enough for Italy. If the goal difference of an eventual victory for Italy were two less than those of a hypothetical victory for Switzerland, the total goals scored would be counted (Italy is leading by two at the moment).

It can therefore be said that in order not to risk anything, Italy must win tonight with a large gap and possibly without conceding a goal.

Northern Ireland are coached by 50-year-old Englishman Ian Baraclough, a former player in the British minor leagues. The best-known players in the squad are Jonny Evans, long-time Leicester City defender at Manchester United, and Newcastle full-back Jamal Lewis. It is a national team that makes physicality and team organization its strength to make up for the lack of quality. Despite being eliminated, they beat Lithuania 1-0 on Friday. Furthermore, in these qualifiers, he never lost or conceded a goal at home.

Whoever finishes the group in first place will join Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Serbia and Spain, the European national teams already qualified in Qatar. Those who finish second will first have to go through the play-offs, to play against the other runners-up and against the best nations of the Nations League among those not qualified. The play-offs are organized in a small tournament that will end with the qualification of only three teams. So far they are certain to participate in North Macedonia, Portugal, Russia, Scotland and Sweden.

The probable formations of Northern Ireland-Italy

Northern Ireland (3-5-2) Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Catchart; Dallas, McCann, S. Davis, Saville, Lewis; Magennis, Washington

Italy (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Tonali; Berardi, Insigne, Church