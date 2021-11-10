Italy qualifies if … all the criteria to snatch the pass for Qatar 2022

Italy and Switzerland, in the direct clash on Friday evening, will play an important part in qualifying for the next World Cup. If the Azzurri win, then a draw on Monday 15 in Northern Ireland will be enough to get the first place in the group, which is worth the direct qualification to Qatar 2022 and in all probability the first pot in the draw for the World Cup.

Head to head, goals, fair play, draw

As reported this morning by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy and Switzerland are leading the group with 14 points, with the Azzurri boasting a better goal difference (+11 compared to the +9 of the Swiss) and for this reason they are virtually in first place. A draw at the Olimpico would postpone any qualifying speech to the last day, the goal would be to maintain the goal difference. If Switzerland were to win with a goal difference of +2 compared to us, they would count the goals scored, points in head-to-head and goals in head-to-head (all even), then away goals in head-to-head matches. After the 0-0 in Basel, even a 1-1 at the Olimpico would condemn the Azzurri. Finally, in the event of a draw with white nets, fair play would be used (red cards and yellow cards): even here. Last criterion, the draw.

KO at the Olimpico

If Switzerland were to hit the jackpot on Friday night, Italy would play everything with Northern Ireland, aware that a victory would not be enough. The Azzurri should win and hope for Bulgaria’s success against Switzerland.