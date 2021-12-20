Italy risks a pandemic B, the government studies the new decree: short green pass, tampons and no parties

Italy risks the orange zone. And the Draghi government is studying the new decree that will bring the New Year’s squeeze: buffer for vaccinated people, reduced duration of the Green pass, outdoor masks. But on the table there is also the requirement of a certificate for shopping centers. While there will also be recommendations for parties and weddings in private homes. With the aim of a safe Christmas. Meanwhile, the anesthesiologists predict a 70% increase in the employment of intensive care and return to ask for a lockdown for the No vax. And Guido Rasi, former Ema and consultant of Figliuolo, warns that if the Omicron variant pierced the vaccine it would be practically another virus and Italy would risk a “Pandemic B”.

The Omicron Tracking

For the new restrictions, the flash survey that the Ministry of Health has activated to measure the growth of the new variant. Because the monitors of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità every week explain that the growth in the incidence of cases per inhabitant has caused the contact tracking. And it is thought that behind the numbers that show a low diffusion for Omicron there is the poor ability to search for it. Just what Rasi overshadowed yesterday a Half an hour more: «Little data is collected and slowly. We risk knowing the extent of the virus’s progress late, delaying important decisions ». This is why we risk finding ourselves in the orange zone without even realizing it. And it gets worse: «If the Omicron variant completely pierced the vaccine it would be practically another virus. It would be a pandemic B ».

For this Thursday, December 23, the control room and the council of ministers are ready to give the green light to the measures announced. The first measure is the buffer for all those who participate in public events – therefore also the parties? – which neither scientists nor politicians like. The teacher Antonella Viola wrote today on The print that the government is wrong to impose tampons on vaccinated people because it is a punitive measure against those who have done their duty. The councilor for health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato has asked to impose the vaccination obligation. For now, on paper there is the possibility that the pass will become mandatory for others as well as for health professionals, law enforcement agencies and teachers.

5 month certification

Other measures to come are the outdoor masks and the shortening of the duration of the Covid-19 Green Certification. It would serve to harmonize it with the calls and to push citizens to go for the third dose. There is also the possibility of completely banning parties and balls to discourage gatherings, as the Campania Region did yesterday with a special ordinance. Republic writes today that the executive would like to extend the range of action of 2G (ie: pass only to vaccinated and cured) to other sectors where today the logic of the buffer “reigns”. There is the problem of the deadline. For many Italians, the vaccination passport would expire between January and February, given the many administrations of the second dose between July and August.

Therefore, the newspaper explains, citizens should undergo the third injection (which can already be received five months after the second) within a month and a half. Otherwise they risk exclusion from any social activity: restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas, stadiums, museums. And there is reasoning around the possibility of allowing only vaccinated and cured people to enter retail stores (with the exception of pharmacies and foodstuffs), local public transport, airplanes and long-distance trains. On the swab of vaccinated people for major events, the alternative is to go back to having them play behind closed doors. While the most important decisions will come in January. When the vaccination obligation could arrive, clamored by the experts.

What will the new decree look like

The measures being studied by the Draghi government for the new decree are therefore:

the reduction of the duration of the Green pass to 5 months;

the swab for vaccinated people for major events;

the obligation of a Green pass for shopping centers and department stores;

the mask outdoors.

There is also reasoning around the possibility of introducing recommendations for private parties and parties. On this we already know that experts advise to maintain social distancing by avoiding physical contact between non-cohabiting people, to wear a mask as much as possible, especially in the presence of frail or elderly people. Even with the updated green certificate, it’s best to have a swab test before going to parties. And it is better that all the guests do it. Experts also ask to air the rooms in rooms with many people and to wash your hands often. In the white and yellow area it will also be possible to visit relatives and friends or go shopping, since all movements are allowed, but soon the mask will have to be worn everywhere, even outdoors.

Read also: