Italy, Roberto Mancini’s 28 squads: first for Pobega and Sandro Tonali is back

Last calls for 2021 for Roberto Mancini. 28 players have been called up by the coach for the matches against Switzerland and Northern Ireland, scheduled respectively on Friday 12 November at the Olympic Stadium in Rome and on Monday 15 November at the ‘National Football Stadium at Windsor Park’ in Belfast. First call to the national team for the Turin midfielder Tommaso Pobega, while Sandro Tonali returns one year after the last call-up.

It will be 180 decisive minutes for the qualification for the World Cup and the match between Italy and Switzerland, paired at 14 points in the lead of Group C, represents a real play-off for the first place in the group that is worth direct access to Qatar 2022. It will therefore be necessary a great performance by the European Champions and all the support of the fans, who will fill the Olimpico for another ‘Magic Night’ after those experienced at EURO 2020.

The Azzurri will meet on Sunday evening at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano and will reach Rome on Wednesday 10 November, when a visit to the ‘Bambino Gesù’ Pediatric Hospital is scheduled. The national team will stop in the capital after the match against Switzerland to move to Belfast on Sunday 14 November, where the last match of the group against Northern Ireland is scheduled the following day.

The list of those called up

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Rome);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome);

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Turin), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).