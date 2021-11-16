Sports

“Italy, Ronaldo’s Portugal should be avoided in the playoffs”

ROME – The next day, if possible, Mancini’s bitterness is even stronger. Realizing that you are not yet at the Qatar World Cup hurts, instead it scares the thought of the March playoffs from inside or outside for which the coach has clear ideas: “I think that if we arrive in March without injuries we can meet anyone, if I really have to avoid one I would say Portugal. It would be tough for both of us. The others we can meet them all “ he said at the Social Football Summit in Rome.

Mancini: “I’ll try useful young people in a year”

Returning to the match against Northern Ireland, Mancini explains: “It was not a positive game, we classify Ireland among the most difficult goals. We have come from 40 games with only one defeat, with Spain 10 against 11, we must always think positively. a moment that shouldn’t have gone better now than in March or at the World Cup. We had many injuries at a decisive moment, the condition was not the best. But we must always find solutions, also trying young people who could be useful in a year, but it is clear that they should play more because otherwise at certain levels it is not easy “.

Mancini and the father’s sentence

“This morning I thought back to yesterday, we have experienced many similar situations as players and coaches. There are times when things don’t go well, you can do your best but you don’t take chances. It happens, but I I continue to be very confidentMancini said again. Finally, on what his father told him on his return home, the blue coach said: “Dad gets angry about the match, before Switzerland he told me ‘I recommend the defense'”.

