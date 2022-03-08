Italy-Scotland: before the match, the FIR will celebrate the Azzurri Centurions

Eight awarded players: from Sara Barattin to Marco Bortolami through Zanni, Lo Cicero, Troncon and more

A “cap” to pay homage to the players who have reached the quota of 100 caps with the various blue representatives.

On the occasion of Italy-Scotland on Saturday 12 March, a match valid for the fourth day of the Six Nations 2022, the FIR will award some of the most iconic players in the history of the national team in a special ceremony dedicated to the “International Centurions”.

Before the kick off of the match, on the lawn of the Olympic stadium in Rome, the federal president Marzio Innocenti will award: Sara Barattin, current scrum-half of the Italrugby female and the only athlete to have reached this milestone, Martin Castrogiovanni (119 caps), Marco Bortolami (112 caps), Leonardo Ghiraldini (107 caps), Andrea Lo Cicero (103 caps), Alessandro Troncon (102 caps), to which Alessandro Zanni (119 caps, of which more than fifty consecutively) and Mauro Bergamasco ( 106 caps, and one of the few players on the international scene to have played in five Rugby World Cups).

An award but not only that, the Centurions will in fact also be the protagonists of the moment of the national anthem which, for the occasion, will sing together with Crowley’s team.

“On and off the pitch, all these guys are extraordinary examples, an important component of Italian rugby. Athletes who with their talent and behavior have given prestige to our country and our movement. For FIR it is an honor to be able to welcome them all together at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday for the match against Scotland and celebrate their fantastic international careers together with our fans ”declared the President of FIR, Marzio Innocenti.

* Sergio Parisse, 142 caps

Martin Castrogiovanni and Alessandro Zanni, 119 caps

Marco Bortolami, 112 caps

Leonardo Ghiraldini, 107 caps

Mauro Bergamasco, 106 caps

Andrea Lo Cicero, 103 caps

Alessandro Troncon, 102 caps

Sara Barattin, 101 caps

* Sergio Parisse will not be present at the ceremony and Italy-Scotland for reasons relating to the choice to stay in Toulon to help his club team at a difficult time of the season.

