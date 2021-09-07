On Sunday, Italy broke the world record for the longest unbeaten run in international football with a goalless draw in Switzerland, while Germany got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a 6-0 win over Armenia.

European champions Italy should have taken all three points, but Switzerland goalkeeper Jan Sommer saved Jorginho a penalty in the second half.

“The ball did not want to enter,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told Ray Eye. “Today we had a lot of chances of not winning the game … We have to be more precise and more precise.”

However, the draw extended Mancini’s unbeaten run to 36 games, beating the previous record he shared with Brazil and Spain.

The Azzurri are still leading group C, four points behind Switzerland, which has two games less.

Italy are trying to erase the memories of their sudden failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The group winners automatically reach next year’s finals in Qatar, while the runners-up make their way to the playoffs.

Germany cleared the cobwebs in a disappointing 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in Hansi Flick’s first game to lead the defeat of leaders Armenia to first place in Group C.

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry scored two goals in the first 15 minutes.

And Timo Werner installed Marco Reus, called by Flick, to secure the score, before scoring himself to complete the 45-minute dominant opener.

The Stuttgart crowd took fifth place, encouraged by Jonas Hoffmann at the start of the second half, before the four-time world champion added extra sparkle in injury time thanks to 19-year-old newcomer Karim Adeyemi.

They now have two points clear of Armenia, with Romania another point behind after beating Liechtenstein 2-0.

A surprise home defeat to North Macedonia earlier this year jeopardized Germany’s qualification.

A changed England fought so long that they beat Andorra 4-0 in their first match at Wembley since the final Euro 2020 defeat to Italy on penalties.

Jesse Lingard, who missed Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship, put the hosts ahead on 18 minutes, but the second goal didn’t come until substitute Harry Kane’s penalty was kicked at 18 minutes from the end.

England, to which Southgate made 11 changes, enjoyed a late goal as Lingard scored a second and Bukayo Saka celebrated his birthday by scoring on the net.

The goal sparked raucous cheers from the crowd at Wembley, as Saka missed the decisive penalty on penalties against Italy in July.

“he is [Saka] I had a very good reception before and during the match. ” “You can see how popular he is with the rest of the team too.”

England have won all five of their Group A matches and will visit Poland tomorrow, who have a five-point lead.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Adam Boksa scored a hat-trick to take Poland into second place in a 7-1 win over San Marino.

Spain, at the risk of not automatically qualifying, beat Georgia 4-0 in Badajoz.

Goals from Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres in the first half ensured their recovery from defeat against Sweden.

Pablo Sarabia also scored after the first half, but although the 2010 World Cup winner rose to the top of Group B, he is only one point ahead of Sweden, who have two games in hand.

Belgium set foot in Qatar with an impressive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic which saw Romelu Lukaku score his 100th game with a goal.

The Chelsea striker has so far scored 67 goals for his country and 50 goals in his last 50 games.

Eden Hazard and Alexis Sailemakers also shone on the scoresheet, as Roberto Martinez’s Belgium won Group E.

“I know that if I continue and follow my body, it will be much better,” said Hazard after his first international goal since 2019 after suffering several injuries.

Wales are only one point behind, having played two games fewer after Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick, including an extra-time win, in the dramatic 3-2 win over Belarus in Kazan.