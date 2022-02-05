Italy silver in the mixed relay

Arianna Fontana (at her ninth Olympic medal), Martina Valcepina, Andrea Cassinelli and Pietro Sighel finished in second place behind China

Silver medal for Italy in the mixed short track relay at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Arianna Fontana, Martina Valcepina, Andrea Cassinelli and Pietro Sighel they closed the final four behind China after the falls of Hungary and Canada. For Fontana ninth career Olympic medalist: no one like her in the history of this sport.

After the falls of Hungary (third) and Canada, Pietro Sighel tried up to the last centimeter to snatch the victory from the host China. With this silver Arianna Fontana becomes the most medalized athlete ever in the short track in the five-circle review with nine overall medals obtained. In Italy, in winter sports, only Stefania Belmondo has done better than her, with 10 Olympic medals. Not only: scored in 5 out of 5 Olympics, reaches Gabriella Paruzzi (5), while the absolute primacy in white sports belongs to Armin Zoeggeler, with 6 podiums in 6 Games.

