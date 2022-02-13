Italy still ahead after nothing in the seventh end – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15:06 We continue to put in guards to make it difficult for the Swiss to take our point.

15:04 The Swiss are close to a very difficult play, but the point remains blue when there are three stones missing per team.

15:02 A bit of tension for De Cruz, the Swiss skip. He manages to raise a guard but does not find the double fail.

15:01 Once again a little train is formed. The blues have two guards to protect the point.

14:59 Another technical problem for a red stone. The game goes on with the Azzurri who are playing well.

14:56 The eighth end begins.

14:54 Nothing hand in the seventh end. It goes to eighth and the Swiss keep the last pitch.

14:52 Michel’s error in failing directs the hand to a null hand.

14:50 Try to put her back on her feet Mosaner who comes close to a good double.

14:47 Very strange mistakes by Giovanella who goes along with the first two stones and exposes herself to two very easy rejections of Switzerland.

14:45 The seventh end begins. Last stone for Switzerland.

14:43 HERE’S THE REAL JOEL RETORNAZ! Great shot of our skip who manages to score 3 points! We are ahead 5-4!

14:41 Perfect shot for Schwarz who goes to the point and leans on our two. Now we need a great shot of our skip!

14:40 We have two stones in the house and the last stone is missing for both teams. We need to do two now.

14:38 Great Fair Play for the Swiss who touched their stone in the sweeping action. They admit it and cancel their own roll.

14:36 ​​Good chance for Italy which has the only stone in the house so far and can try to make two.

14:33 Excellent double for Arman. House that empties.

14:31 Once again, the first of the Swiss, Valentin Tanner, is slightly inaccurate. We miss their central stone.

14:29 The second half of the game begins with the sixth end. Last stone for Italy.

14:25 We are halfway through the game. Little pause and then it will recover. We need to recover two points but we are in the game.

14:23 Schwarz finds the rejection and signs two points. We are 4-2 for Switzerland.

14:21 Perfect again Retornaz. Rejected and set up. The Swiss will have to find one big shot to make two.

14:19 Precise Returnaz. Double fail and almost hidden knocker.

14:17 The Swiss slightly inaccurate. You have to try to double to avoid major damage.

14:15 Another mistake by Mosaner. In two pitches the situation has worsened a lot.

14:13 Mosaner misses the ball. He tacks a single red stone, removing one of ours instead.

14:11 Things could be good for the Azzurri who have two stones at home.

14:09 Switzerland starts badly. Arman searches for the double without finding it.

14:07 The fifth end begins. Switzerland that will have the last stone.

14:05 Save the hand Retornaz. We are 2-2.

14:02 Schwarz takes away the possibility of hit and roll. Retornaz has to go to the point to save the hand.

14:01 Erroraccio by Retornaz that in looking for an incredible hit and roll, the opponent stone is completely missing. There is a lot of risk.

13:58 Precise failure by Schwarz who sweeps away the stone left short by Mosaner.

13:57 Mosaner’s second pitch short with which he tried to score. First small mistake of the Olympic gold in the mixed doubles.

13:55 Excellent shot by Mosaner who manages to lean on the red point passing one millimeter from the guard.

13:53 He can’t be as accurate with the second shot. Now Switzerland can try to take advantage of it.

13:51 Great shot from Arman! Touch the triple with extreme precision!

13:49 Side guard for the blues. The Swiss close the center.

13:47 The fourth end begins. We need to take advantage of the last stone now.

13:46 WHAT A RISK SCHWARZ! He manages to score the point, but for a millimeter he risked leaving two points for the Azzurri.

13:44 Incredible mistake by Schwarz who misses a very simple fail.

13:42 Switzerland also rejects. You could go hand anything.

13:41 Excellent rejection by Mosaner who raises the Swiss point and leaves the swing at home.

13:39 A stone “train” forms in the center. De Cruz dismisses the guard. For now the situation may be favorable to the Azzurri.

13:37 So far Giovanella very well, precise with the guard and then leaning perfectly on the red stone.

13:35 The third hand begins. Switzerland has the last stone again.

13:33 He manages to put the point Retornaz. A good hand is marred a little by a mistake by our skip. A point for Italy that evened the score.

13:31 Retornaz error that fails to lean on the red. He risks his hand stolen.

13:30 Schwarz manages to perfectly remove the red stone of the Italians.

13:28 Mosaner again accurate. Last two launches.

13:27 Mosaner manages to hide behind the side guard. Michel manages to do a perfect double and stays at home with his stone.

13:25 Double failure also for De Cruz. Very high level of play for now.

13:24 Arman’s defeat is perfect and he manages to free the center from both Swiss guards.

13:22 De Cruz fails to overcome the guard, while Giovanella finds another shot of great precision.

13:20 Pair of guards to start, the Swiss are hiding behind the central one.

13:19 The second end begins. Italy has the last shot.

13:18 Only one point for Switzerland, a good start for the Azzurri.

13:17 Good shot from Retornaz. Schwarz will have to find a great draw to score just one point.

13:16 The yellow stone of the Italians is rejected. With another big hit and roll you can try to steal the hand.

13:15 Great shot of Retornaz! Hit and roll perfect for hiding behind the guard. Switzerland has two stones and Italy has two at home.

13:13 Second stone at home for the Azzurri, who perhaps leave the possibility of a double failure.

13:12 We are in the third to last stone for Switzerland. Here comes the first real mistake. Michel can’t get past the guard. We must take advantage of it.

13:11 Great accuracy for now. Arman manages to hide perfectly behind the guard and move the red Swiss stone from the house.

13:10 Problem with a stone for Switzerland. Small malfunction of the sensor for the hog line but the game goes on.

13:09 Game that develops in the central band. Switzerland will have the last stone in the first end.

13:07 There is immediately something new in the Italian team. Mattia Giovanella took the place of Simone Gonin.

13:05 THE CHALLENGE BEGINS. GO BLUE!

13:02 The teams are entering the slopes of the National Aquatics Center in Beijing.

12:59 After losing their first match against Norway, Switzerland found three consecutive victories against the Russian Olympic Committee, Denmark and Canada.

12:55 There are 10 minutes left for the match.

12:52 Too much inaccuracy and perhaps even some wrong choices have characterized the path of the Azzurri so far, which have appeared very subdued compared to the last international appointments. We must try to recover.

12:49 The match will start at 13:05. At the same time Great Britain-Denmark and China-USA will be played.

12:47 The Italian quartet, made up of Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin has not yet offered performances up to expectations. If the defeats against Great Britain and Sweden can be there, those remedied by China and the Russian Olympic Committee burn and risk weighing like boulders on the chances of the Azzurri to enter the top 4 and qualify for the semifinals.

12:44 Today’s opponents are the Swiss, a high-quality team made up of Valentin Tanner, Peter De Cruz, Sven Michel and Benoit Schwarz. The rossocrociati are currently second in the standings with 3 wins and 1 defeat.

12:42 In the Italian night came the fourth defeat of the Italian team, which unfortunately currently occupies the last place in the standings, with 0 wins and 4 defeats.

12:40 Friends of OA Sport, good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Switzerland, match valid for the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics!

