Italy stops in the quarters in team pursuit, gold in the 500m for the American Erin Jackson! – OA Sport

15.43 This is the top 10 final of the women’s 500m:

1 JACKSON Erin USA 14 I 37.04 0.00

2 TAKAGI Miho JPN 4 O 37.12 0.08

3 GOLIKOVA Angelina ROC 13 I 37.21 0.17

4 HERZOG Vanessa AUT 4 I 37.28 0.24

5 LEERDAM Jutta NED 7 O 37.34 0.30

6 KOK Femke NED 9 I 37.39 0.35

7 KIM Minsun KOR 10 O 37.60 0.56

8 KACHANOVA Daria ROC 11 O 37.65 0.61

9 ZIOMEK Kaja POL 14 O 37.70 0.66

10 FATKULINA Olga ROC 15 I 37.76 0.72

15.40 Just 2 ″ 66 the gap between the first, Erin Jackson, and the last, Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez.

15.37 The time of the American Jackson, 37 ″ 04, is therefore decisive.

15.36 BRONZE FOR THE RUSSIAN ANGELINA GOLIKOVA.

15.35 SILVER FOR THE JAPANESE MIHO TAKAGI.

15.34 NOTHING TO DO IN THE LAST BATTERY, THE GOLD GOES TO THE UNITED STATES ERIN JACKSON!

15.32 The American Erin Jackson takes the lead! 37 ″ 04, -0.08 compared to Takagi. Polish Kaja Ziomek is ninth (+0.66).

15.31 Penultimate heat.

15.29 The Russian Angelina Golikova flies but it is not enough! Second at +0.09, Tkagi always in the lead. Japanese Nao Kodaira is thirteenth (+0.97).

15.27 Ninth time for the Chinese Ruining Tian (+0.86), thirteenth the Belarusian Hanna Nifantava (+ 1’18 “).

15.25 Sixth the Russian Daria Kachanova (+0.53), the American Kimi Goetz is eleventh (+1 ″ 13). The Japanese Miho Takagi remains in the lead.

15.23 Last five heats, the medal is played.

15.22 The Korean Minsun Kim records the fifth time (+0.48); eighth the Japanese Arisa Go (+0.86).

15.19 37 ″ 40 for Kok, fourth place: in 0.27 there are four athletes, very balanced race.

15.18 Now, again, it’s up to a Canada-Holland match: Femke Kok (Dutch) and Brooklyn McDougall (Canadian).

15.17 The Dutch Michelle De Jong is fifth, +0.85; thirteenth time for Canadian Heather McLean, +2 ″ 19.

15.16 Let’s see the best five times at the moment:

1 Miho Takagi (JPN) 37 ″ 12

2 Vanessa Herzog (AUS) +0.16

3 Jutta Leerdam (NED) +0.22

4 Jingzhu Jin (CHN) +0.76

5 Brittany Bowe (USA) +0.92

15.13 37 ″ 34 for Leerdam, temporarily third.

15.12 The Dutch Jutta Leerdam and the cinema Jingzhu Jin are next on the track, but there is a small break in progress.

15.10 Closes in front of Aidova, but is fourth.

15.09 Now from Taipei Yu Ting Huang and Yekaterina Aidova from Kazakhstan.

15.07 Closes in front of Bowe but is third in the standings.

15.06 Fifth battery: American Brittany Bowe and Canadian Marsha Hudey as protagonists.

15.05 Excellent time of the Japanese, almost two seconds less than that recorded by Ripsrud previously; now she is first with 37 ″ 12.

15.03 Now the Japanese Miho Takagi and the Austrian Vanessa Herzog.

15.02 Best time for Ripsrud, 38 ″ 95. Zdrahalova late by 0.23.

15.00 Third battery: the Czech Nikola Zdrahalova challenges the Norwegian Martine Ripsrud.

14.59 Samsonsen in front, 39 ″ 02; Tas at +0.35. Both exceed the times of the first two athletes who took to the track.

14.58 Now the Belgian Sandrine Tas and the Norwegian Julie Nisted Samsonsen.

14.57 Hogas closes in front in 39’45; Argentina Rodriguez Lopez pays a 0.25 delay.

14.56 THE FIRST BATTERY GAME!

14.55 Very few moments and the first battery will start: on the track the Argentine Maria Victoria Rodriguez Lopez and the Romanian Mihaela Hogas.

14.52 Also keep an eye on the Dutch and the Russians.

14.49 High probability of medals for the Japanese, to repeat the success of 2018.

14.46 10 minutes at the start: 30 athletes, no blue present. Medals are awarded in fifteen batteries.

14.43 Here we are again: the men’s team pursuit has been archived, it’s up to the women’s 500m final.

14.28 A little break and then we will return to tell you about the women’s 500m final.

14.26 This is the final ranking of the quarter-finals:

1 Norway 3’37 ″ 47

2 USA +0.04

3 Russia +1 ″ 20

4 Holland +1 ″ 43

5 Canada +2 ″ 70

6 Korea +4 ″ 42

7 Italy +4 ″ 57

8 China +14 ″ 78

14.23 Canada, Korea, Italy and China remain outside.

14.22 Russia passes! Third time, 3’38 ″ 67. So Norway, USA, Russia and Holland are advancing.

14.20 Russia much faster, China 10 ″ late.

14.18 Last quarter-final, China and Russia compete against each other. Italy is already out of the game, they are fighting to hit the top four positions.

14.16 Americans pay a delay of just 0.04! 3’37 ″ 51 their time.

14.15 Norway and USA fly! Norwegian best time: 3’37 ″ 47.

14.12 The match between the USA and Norway has started.

14.12 Holland is setting the pace at the moment: Canada at + 1’27 “, Korea at + 2’99”, Italy at + 3’14 “.

14.10 Best time for Holland, 3’38 ″ 90! Canada, on the other hand, closes in 3’40 ″ 17.

14.07 Holland and Canada are now starting. Keep an eye on the times.

14.06 We will now have to wait for the next few times to understand if the Azzurri have won the pass for the semifinal.

14.05 The final time of the Koreans is 3’41 ″ 89. The Azzurri finished in 3’42 ″ 04.

14.04 KOREA IN FRONT! +0.15 the delay of the Italians!

14.03 LAST LAP! RECOVER KOREA!

14.03 Three laps to go, Koreans delayed by 1.28.

14.02 Five laps at the end, we are in front. Korea at +0.21.

14.01 In front of Korea but only 0.28.

14.00 PARTS!

13.58 Very few minutes and the challenge between Italy and South Korea will start.

13.55 Following, in order: Netherlands-Canada, USA-Norway and China-ROC.

13.52 Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti and Davide Ghiotto (Alessio Trentini reserve) will challenge South Korea in the first series.

13.49 So we start with the team pursuit quarter-finals, in which the Azzurri will be protagonists.

13.46 Afterwards, there will be contests for a medal: women’s 500 meters final.

13.43 Rich program today: it starts with the men’s team pursuit quarter-finals.

13.40 Friends of OA Sport, welcome to live speed skating LIVE!

