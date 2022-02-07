Italy-Sweden 6-0 Live, mixed double curling semifinal: Constantini and Mosaner for the final

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner continue to play on the wings of enthusiasm. The duo of mixed doubles in curling have struck a streak of eight consecutive victories. On Saturday 5 February, the Azzurri also sank Australia 7-3 and Great Britain 7-5, mathematically booking the passage to the semifinals. While on Sunday 6 February they wiped out hosts SuYuan Fan and Zhi Ling with a sharp 8-4, to then overtake Sweden 12-8 in a battle at the last end. The last match played by the Azzurri saw them win 8-7 over Canada at the extra end.

Beijing 2022 LIVE! Canada-Italy 7-8: unbeatable blues, there is Sweden now 13 HOURS AGO

14:14 – Italy-Sweden 6-0

Sweden’s desperate play does not pass! If this is not checkmate, we are close to it.

14:07 – AMAZING! 6-0

6-0 SURREAL! Systematic errors of evaluation of their own lines by the Swedes. We, on the other hand, do not miss a beat. Hand stolen, let’s add a heavy spot like a boulder.

14:03 – Italy-Sweden 5-0

Eriksson overspeed! Yet another mistake by the Swede, who hits the guard and misses the rejection. Now we can spread!

13:59 – Fifth end, Italy-Sweden 5-0

Italy is off to a good start: another favorable situation in this fifth end. Meanwhile, Norway shortens on Great Britain, who still leads 3-2.

13:50 – ITALY DOMINATES! 5-0

DOMAIN! Third hand stolen by the blues !! De Val’s disaster at the last take-out, we go to the break with a 5-point advantage.

13:47 – Italy-Sweden 4-0

Harakiri Mosaner! In failing a side guard, he goes to hit the Italian stone in the center and opens the doors to Sweden.

13:42 – Italy-Sweden 4-0

Sweden, in black crisis, immediately play the power play. Meanwhile, Eriksson’s errors begin to pile up …

13:41 – Meanwhile Norway-Great Britain …

In the other semifinal, Great Britain leads the match 3-1 over Norway. We are at the beginning of the fourth end.

13:39 – LET’S FLY AWAY! 4-0!

POKER! Second hand stolen from the match for the Azzurri, and this time it’s worth two points! De Val still in difficulty at the decisive rejection, we do not miss a beat!

Shot-flop of Sweden: the blues steal the hand and run away 4-0

13:34 – Italy-Sweden 2-0

Eriksson fails! The Swede hits our guard. Favorable angle for the Azzurri, with two stones apiece still to be thrown in this third end.

13:27 – SIIIII, HAND STOLEN! 2-0

LET’S TRY TO ESCAPE! A phenomenal draw by Stefania Constantin, accompanied by a colossal sweeping by Amos Mosaner, places the second blue dot. De Val’s rejection fails to move us from the button. First escape test for the Azzurri.

13:25 – Italy-Sweden 1-0

What a play by Oskar Eriksson. The Swede chooses the power and clears the two blue stones from the house. He is now up to Stefania with the last launch. Critic situation.

13:22 – Italy-Sweden 1-0

What a beautiful embroidery by Amos Mosaner! His rejection pushes our stone into an uncomfortable area for the Swedes. We start well also in this second end, with the hammer passing to the opponents.

13:15 – Well so! Italy-Sweden 1-0

FIRST POINT ITALY! We take home a precious first point, after De Val’s failure had broken the pair of blue stones in the center. Constantini decides to burn the last attempt.

13:11 – Italy-Sweden 0-0

Instead, Sweden decides to place another high guard. No take-out therefore, the Swedes want to limit the damage in this first end.

13:10 – Italy-Sweden 0-0

What a curl! A perfect draw by the Azzurri, who will force the Swedes to fail the first match.

13:08 – Italy-Sweden 0-0

There is traffic in the center of the house! An Italian-Swedish train will make things complicated in the next launches. Italy with a stone in point for now.

13:06 – Italy-Sweden 0-0

First perfect launch by Stefania Constantini: the blue skip leans on the Swedish stone and invades the button.

13:05 – Go!

Azzurri with a hammer in this first end. We recall that we have already beaten the Swedes 12-8 in the single group, in one of the most tight matches of the tournament.

13:00 – Italy-Sweden

Here we are. Friends of Eurosport, welcome to the Italy-Sweden direct report, semi-final of the mixed doubles of curling. The bagpipes accompany the entrance of the Azzurri. What a thrill for these two guys!

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

