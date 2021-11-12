Italy-Switzerland 1-1: Di Lorenzo responds to Widmer, Jorginho misses the penalty | First page

Italy-Switzerland (kick-off at 20.45) is a race valid for group C of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two teams are paired at the top of the standings with 14 points, the result of four wins and two draws. At the moment the Azzurri have a better goal difference: +11 (12 goals scored and one conceded) against the +9 (10 goals scored and one conceded) of the rossocrociati. Monday evening is the last day with Switzerland-Bulgaria and Northern Ireland-Italy.

CRITERIA – The first qualifies directly for the final phase, while the second will have to go through the play-offs scheduled from 24 to 29 March. In case of an equal number of points they count in order: general goal difference, number of goals scored, points in head to head, goal difference in head to head, number of goals scored in head to head, goals scored away in head to head, fair ranking -play and draw.

ABSENCES – Many absences on both sides: Chiellini, Verratti, Pellegrini, Immobile; Xhaka, Embolo, Fassnacht and Seferovic. It is played at the Olympic stadium in Rome: in front of 49,714 spectators for a collection of 892,976 euros. The English Taylor referees, with Attwell at the Var. Mancini deploys Acerbi as Bonucci’s partner in defense and Belotti in the attacking trident with Chiesa and Insigne.

THE FIRST TIME – The former Udinese Widmer folds his hands to Donnarumma with a great right of first intention on an assist from Okafor and freezes theOlympic. Revitalized by the equalizer scored by Di Lorenzo, who anticipates Sommer on the free kick beaten by Insigne. The first 45 minutes ends with a warning from Chiesa.

THE SECOND HALF – The second half opens with a yellow card for Insigne, then Mancini inserts Tonali and Berardi in place of Locatelli and Belotti. In the final Berardi earns the penalty, kicked over the crossbar by Jorginho.