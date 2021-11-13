Italy-Switzerland 1-1, the report cards: Jorginho, another mistake from the spot. Berardi the best blue

Italy-Switzerland 1-1

The report cards of Italy (by Raimondo De Magistris)

Donnarumma 6 – Widmer’s goal is thanks to the Swiss full-back, he takes it in counter-time with a powerful and precise conclusion and can not do anything about it. In the end he commits a lightness, Bonucci good at putting a piece into it.

By Lorenzo 6.5 – Redeem a problematic first half with a goal. Not a great defensive match, but the specific gravity of his header is huge.

Bonucci 6 –. It is not easy to lead the defense on an evening in which Switzerland, with Shaqiri and Okafor, does not give points of reference. Acerbi doesn’t help him.

Unripe 5 – It is the weak link of the defense and Okafor understands it immediately, aiming it systematically. The Swiss striker is too quick and when he can aim it in the open field, like on the 0-1 goal, he makes the difference.

Emerson Palmieri 6- He defends with order, but often also reaches the bottom: decent performance. Participate in the set-piece pattern that leads to an equal goal. From the 80th Calabria sv

Stretcher 5.5 – Often inaccurate, wrong more than usual in the setting phase. At the 22nd he devours a sensational goal, he has the merit of earning the punishment from which the equalizer goal is born. From the 69th Christian 6 – Enter and give order to the midfield.

Jorginho 4 – The beginning is not encouraging, he misses too many simple passages and he is used to even more insightful plays. He improves as the minutes pass, but in the final he kicks a penalty very badly that would have given the Azzurri the almost mathematical qualification.

Locatelli 5.5 – Not an evening to remember. Too often he hides, he is almost never in the thick of it. From the 58th Tonali 6.5 – His impact with the game is excellent, he always makes the right play.

Church 5.5 – A couple of plays of his but he lacks continuity in the plays. And in fact, the defense of Switzerland never goes into trouble when it has to mark it.

Belotti 5 – He is not at 100%, perhaps not even at 50. Mancini risks the bet but the choice does not pay. Willing and nothing more in the first half, on his legs from the first minutes of the second half. From the 58th Berardi 7 – He enters the game very well, wins the penalty that could have set the score at 2-1. But Jorginho from the eleven meters did not show himself lucid.

Insigne 6 – His is the free kick from which the equal goal is born. He is always in the game, precise when he is called into question. But it lacks the decisive play. From the 80th Raspadori sv

Roberto Mancini 5.5 – He chooses Belotti and the choice does not pay. Field Acerbi from the first minute and is the defender most in difficulty. Not a great evening even for the coach, who however has the merit of arranging the team in progress by inserting Tonali and Berardi before the hour of play.

The report cards of Switzerland (by Andrea Losapio)

Sommer 7 – Between the goalposts he is a certainty, he shows it when Barella, from two steps away, finds the door barred by the Swiss goalkeeper’s cross. Less good at the 1-1 exit, when he asks for an offside from Belotti. Crazy save on Insigne, probably with a bit of luck, but also with the boot that saves everything. In the end he also hypnotizes Jorginho, he had already done so in Basel.

Widmer 6.5 – The first ball that touches him slingshots into the goal with devastating force. Insigne does not break through that much on his side, Emerson places him a few thrusts. Misses in the second fraction a support that risks leading to the blue 2-1.

Akanji 6.5 – He wasn’t there at the Europeans, you can see. He has the reins of defense, Belotti rarely manages to overcome him.

Schar 6 – Well behind, without too many smudges, in front he goes close to scoring with a head shot, even if it would be offside.

Rodriguez 6 – He rests, takes the ball, goes back, sweeps. He doesn’t do that much, but his area is manned with intelligence, without the Church being able to skip it (from 69 ‘Garcia 5 – Enter, he is very wrong, he grants a penalty when he could delay. Very bad).

Zakaria 6 – He serves as a midfielder anchored in front of the defense, sometimes he tries to cover the missing meters towards the opponent’s goal, but without great precision.

Vargas 6.5 – Devoted to the left, he often manages to face Di Lorenzo as best he can. In a couple of circumstances he could give a more insightful assist (from 87 ‘Zekiri sv).

Freuler 6 – He recycles the balls and dirties them to his opponents, always with his usual intelligence.

Shaqiri 6 – He starts the 1-0 action with the through ball for Okafor, then floats in the middle between midfield and attack. It doesn’t shine that much, but it is effective when needed (from 79 ‘Sow sv).

Steffen 6 – More in a manner than for the beauty of the movements, he tries to balance an offensive phase that already has three players attacking (from 69 ‘Imeri sv).

Okafor 7 – Devastating in the first half. He snatches, points, he has the intelligence to stop and look for his companion in tow. Simply unspeakable (from 79 ‘Frei sv).

Murat Yakin 6.5 – He takes the lead and the game takes the right direction right away. He enters the field for a draw and, in the end, he gets it even without disfiguring, risking even winning.