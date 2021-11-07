Sports

Italy-Switzerland, Mancini loses the defense

Friday at the Olimpico in Rome Italy-Switzerland, decisive match for the 2022 World Cup: but the coach Mancini will have to face a double forfeit

After the championship weekend, it will be time for the national team break again. With an appointment, for theItaly, absolutely not to fail: the one against the Swiss on Friday evening a Rome.

It is the key match of our ai qualification group World Cup 2022. Azzurri, who aim to redeem the lack of participation in the previous world championship in Russia, is a real play-off with the Swiss. Teams paired at 14 in the standings, whoever wins snatches the arithmetic pass for the Qatar without waiting for the last day. The draw would keep everything open for the following commitments of the Azzurri with thenorthern Ireland and of the Swiss with the Bulgaria, with Italy having a slight advantage determined by the +2 goal difference. National team that will obviously try to close the accounts at the Olimpico, repeating the success of the group stage of Euro 2020. But for the coach Mancini you don’t get to the challenge in the best possible conditions, on the contrary.

Italy-Switzerland, Bonucci and Chiellini out: the point

Chiellini
The national team will in fact have to do without the defensive pair. George Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci yesterday they missed Juventus’ match against Fiorentina for muscle fatigue. The forfeit of the blue and black and white captain arrived in the warm-up, with Rugani who took his place on the pitch. According to what was reported by ‘Tuttosport’, the two will respond to the summons, but after the medical visits to Coverciano they should return to Turin. Blue defense to be rearranged, therefore, with Unripe And Sticks who will stand up to protect Donnarumma.

