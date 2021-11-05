Italy-Switzerland, no of the CTS to 100% public capacity | News

ANSA announces this, the negative opinion is linked to the growth of Covid infections

The Cts did not give the green light for the increase to 100% of the audience capacity at the Olympic stadium for the match Italy-Switzerland, scheduled in the capital on Friday 12 November and essential for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar of the Azzurri. The 75% capacity is therefore confirmed. This is therefore the opinion of the CTS to the request for a derogation made by the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali. TheHANDLE from government sources. The negative opinion for the Olimpico is linked to the growth of infections Covid, for which, among other things, Lazio is one of the most exposed regions.

The Scientific Technical Committee, on the other hand, has allowed a partial increase, from 60% currently allowed to 75% of the capacity (and not to 80% as was initially requested), for Atp Finals scheduled a Turin from 14 to 21 November. A partial opening has arrived from the CTS regarding the fact that the tennis audience has been equated with that of theaters and the world of entertainment.

